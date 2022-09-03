Destiny 2: Xur is selling god roll armor sets and weapons right now (September 2 to 6) 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is in its second week right now, and players have already encountered numerous bugs (at launch and King's Fall). As the community is taking a breather before Iron Banner, Grandmaster Nightfall, and Festival of the Lost hit, everyone's favorite Exotic vendor has hit the streets of EDZ this week.

To find him, players will need to spawn at the Winding Cove waypoint at EDZ and take the left road from the water. Upon going further, there will be a cave leading up to Xur.

Path to Xur on EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

The best way to locate the cave is to keep an eye on the left side of the road with a bunch of Fallen enemies. The image above should give Guardians a clearer idea.

Entering the cave and following it will lead players straight to Xur and his shop.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (September 2 to 6)

Unsurprisingly, Xur's list includes the usual stock of six different Exotics, alongside a few Legendary weapons and armor pieces.

In the Exotic section, players can buy the following items:

Tractor Cannon Shotgun

Dragon's Shadow chest piece for Hunters

Lion Rampant Leg armor for Titans

Contraverse Hold Helmet for Warlocks

Dead Man's Tale with Moving Target and Armor Piercing Rounds

Hawkmoon with Snapshot Sights

Contraverse Hold (Image via Destiny 2)

The only pieces of gear worth picking from Xur this week are the Tractor Cannon and Dead Man's Tale. Armor pieces don't come with a lot of spikes on their substats, although they might be worth something if players don't own a single version of these Exotics.

Lion Rampant is great for guiding Titans through jumping puzzles, while Contraverse Hold is one of the potent gears for Warlocks in Void loadouts.

Dead Man's Tale (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Legendary section, the Chroma Rush Auto Rifle and the Cold Denial Pulse Rifle are worth picking up this week. The Auto Rifle is being sold with the following perks:

Full Bore for increased Range and reduced Stability, alongside Polygonal Rifling for increased Stability.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size, alongside Steady Rounds for increased Stability.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy as the user holds down the trigger.

Adrenaline Junkie for a 33% damage increase with a Grenade kill. Scoring one kill will also boost the weapon's damage, up to 5x stacks.

Chroma Rush (Image via Destiny 2)

The Cold Denial Pulse Rifle comes with the following perks:

Chambered Compensator for more Stability.

Appended Mag for more Stability.

Zen Moment for reduced recoil after causing damage with the weapon.

Headseeker for more precision damage based on the number of body shots.

Opulent Stalker Vest (Image via Destiny 2)

In the armor department, Hunters can get the Opulent Stalker Vest with 22 Recovery and 25 Intellect. Another armor set of the same class called the Opulent Stalker Mask is being sold with 22 Resilience.

All of these pieces are being sold for 50 legendary shards and 1000 glimmers.

