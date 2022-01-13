“I think it’ll be cool”: Destiny proposes that copyrights for content should only be valid for 5 years

During his latest stream, Steven "Destiny" Bonnell talks about copyright laws and what he believes is a solution to the current issues streamers are facing on Twitch. The conversation comes after Pokimane and Disguised Toast both received bans for watching copyrighted content on their livestreams earlier this week.

During this stream, Destiny spoke to a friend regarding the laws that, in his opinion, are outdated and abused. He points out that he believes the world is potentially missing out on incredible works of art because of the limits on certain franchises.

"I'm thinking of how much content are we losing out on as a society, and is the trade-off worth it to enrich some ultra mega super billionaire trillionaire corporations? I don't think it's worth it."

Destiny argues that copyright law should be heavily limited to increase creativity in the world

After bringing forward his idea of opening franchises to the public domain to create their own inspired media and profit from it freely, he believes that five years is enough time to recoup the costs of making the movie if it is successful.

After five years, the rights to the movie and its characters are up in the air, and can be used by anyone with the passion for creating new media:

"So, if you want to make Avengers, that's cool. You can sell that, you have the exclusive rights to that for five years, but after five years if somebody else wants to make Iron Man goes to Mars or some s***, yeah f*** it, go for it."

He then says that the world is missing out on so many possible cool projects that are impossible to make due to current copyright laws. Overall, it seems like Destiny wants to see more fan-created content in the world, and wants more freedom for creators to make what they want to make, leveling the playing ground for both large companies and small artists.

Many took to Reddit to agree with his opinions, with one citing that older copyright laws used to be similar before big media houses allegedly lobbied to change them.

However, a few claim the idea could promote lazy movies made to gain cash.

The solution brought by Destiny would encourage more art to be made from existing media, but would the franchises become a mess of amateur films made to be cash-grabs, or would the integrity of the franchise become more bolstered by the community of inspired creators? It seems we'll never know, as copyright laws are something that huge corporations are always changing to benefit themselves.

Maybe one day, there will be a truly free media market to consume, instead of one monopoly corporations owning the majority of the market, and only then will we see if this idea would properly function.

Edited by R. Elahi