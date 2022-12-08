"Destiny doesn't know s**t!" - xQc fires shots at streamer amidst drama surrounding the latter, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat

In a livestream on December 6, Destiny mistook Darren "IShowSpeed" for Kai Cenat, which led to several people calling him out, including Felix "xQc."

While many reacted to the clip from the broadcast on social media, Felix responded differently. Instead of accusing the streamer of being a racist, he pointed out that Destiny knows nothing about other creators.

While reacting to Kai Cenat’s rant about Destiny, xQc called the political YouTuber out for his lack of knowledge on other streamers. The French-Canadian personality held nothing back and spoke his mind:

“Destiny doesn’t know s**t!”

xQc claims Destiny doesn’t know a thing about other streamers

While streaming, xQc watched a clip of Destiny confusing IShowSpeed for Kai Cenat. The clip in question was the one where IShowSpeed was accused of being a racist during the World Cup.

Destiny asked if the person in the clip was Kai Cenat. He also spoke about how the “Black zoomer streamers” do nothing but scream at their cameras, which Felix reacted to in the clip below.

Destiny's comments led to Kai Cenat responding in a heated manner, calling out the former for his take on creators, and claiming that the political streamer needs to do his research, calling him a racist.

Kai Cenat, the top subbed channel on Twitch, did not receive the YouTuber’s comments well.

(Clip starts at 33:24)

During xQc’s stream, he addressed Destiny, while also saying he could play "both sides." But in particular, he spoke about the latter, and that, while a great debater on the political field, he knows nothing about other streamers:

“I’m gonna keep it a buck. Destiny doesn’t know s**t. Destiny, his strategy is ‘only argue when overly prepared’. Okay? When it comes to anything political. When it comes to his takes on streams and content, he’s a complete f**kin moron. Okay? Because he doesn’t do his research and doesn’t look around. Even he will admit to that.”

Destiny has, in fact, stated more than once that he doesn’t watch other content creators, and doesn’t understand how other people do. Felix took Destiny to task, saying that the YouTuber openly discusses things without actively knowing anything about them:

“I don’t even know why he comes in, and says some s**t, he has no idea about, dude! Simple concept.”

The Twitch streamer then spoke about how all he does is watch other streamers, especially those who are small-timers:

“All I do is stream, and watch streams, and learn about streams. I know every small streamer out there! I probably watch more streamers than you know! Okay? That’s all I do all day!”

According to xQc, Destiny simply doesn’t know what he’s talking about, when a simple Google search would have told the YouTuber exactly what he needed to know about the situation before offering an opinion.

“Destiny doesn’t know s**t. That’s why I was thinking it was odd, that he was coming out of the woodwork and arguing, when all he could’ve done was do his research. For like, ten minutes.”

Felix continued to watch Kai Cenat's reaction to the clip, who went on a tirade about Destiny, and how he acted as if he didn’t know who Kai Cenat or IShowSpeed were. However, xQc had a valid point to make and pointed out that Kai assumed Destiny knew who he was simply because he’s a streamer:

“Destiny is a streamer, but he only does politics. He doesn’t know what’s f**kin going on, I’m pretty sure he doesn’t know what’s f**king going on in his next room. When it comes down to the intricacies of politics, though, he knows everything.”

Felix definitely agreed that Destiny shouldn’t have put his opinion forward, but also stated that it was likely he genuinely did not know who Kai Cenat is.

Social media responds to the drama surrounding xQc, Destiny, and Kai Cenat

While some thought it was funny Felix spoke about research, others noted his point still stands (Image via xQcClips/YouTube)

Felix’s fanbase certainly had some opinions for the drama surrounding his fellow streamers. One person pointed out that xQc never does research for arguments either, but a commenter pointed out that, despite that, he’s not wrong in this situation.

Some thought both parties were hypocrites, and others agreed with Destiny (Image via YouTube)

Some feel that both streamers are hypocrites. Kai’s response to Destiny was to call him a racist, while the latter made generalizations about streamers he knows nothing about. Meanwhile, others called it an ego thing.

A few people in YouTube's comments section took Felix to task for not condemning IShowSpeed's alleged racism (Image via YouTube)

Some asked why xQc backed Kai Cenat in this situation, and why he didn’t call out IShowSpeed’s alleged racism. This led to a whole discussion on calling out people who make racist statements, regardless of their skin tone. One reply did point out that Felix said it was a "weird and sensitive" situation.

While it’s not clear how this situation will end up, xQc made it clear enough that he understood both sides of the situation. How things wrap up will be up to Kai Cenat and Destiny if they choose to hear each other out.

