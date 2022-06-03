Diablo Immortal class guide: How to build the best Crusader

Originally playable in Diablo 3, the Crusader has come to offer its tanking services to parties in Diablo Immortal. It is a class designed to take the brunt of the damage from the hordes of Hell and come out on the other side still ready for more.

It is not the highest damage class, so players should know what they are getting into before deciding to take up the crusade. Their flail and holy powers are formidable, but their role is definitely as a tank.

Why play a Crusader in Diablo Immortal?

The Crusader is a class for people who like to tank and keep enemies focused on battering against their armor. In the early going, they will be built to deal damage, block incoming damage, and gather up foes to be the focal point of their ire.

Not everyone wants to tank though; for melee fans that are looking to deal plenty of damage, the Barbarian may be more ideal. But if players want to scout, make tough decisions, and wade into combat so their friends can deal all the serious damage, then perhaps it is time to grab a gigantic shield and join the Crusade.

What skills are best for playing a Crusader?

In the early game of a Crusader playthrough in Diablo Immortal, the below skills will be the ones to use. They will be the primary source of damage dealing and damage blocking. They will also allow the player to be relatively mobile and get to the next fight easily.

In order to be the best tank a player can be, Spinning Shield, Shield Glare and Fallen Sword group up the enemies and deal plenty of AOE damage. They take a little practice to use, but are worth keeping around.

The Ideal Crusader skills to use are as follows:

Punish

Spinning Shield

Shield Glare (swap for Draw and Quarter

Sweep Attack (swap for Consecration)

Fallen Sword

Draw and Quarter will replace Shield Glare, which puts the Crusader on a powerful horse. It was the best parts of the Diablo 3 Crusader build, and that stays the same here. Consecration is the next replacement skill, which is a much larger AOE than Sweep Attack was.

What are the ideal stats and gems for a Diablo Immortal Crusader?

In the early parts of the game, players will probably just pick up whatever gear is easiest for them to get, but there are ideal pieces of gear for Crusaders in Diablo Immortal. When it comes to weapons, Crusaders are very similar to Barbarians. They want Damage, Strength, and then Fortitude, in that order. Damage comes before stats in nearly all cases.

The stats for Crusader weapons are as follows:

Damage

Strength

Fortitude

When it comes to armor, Barbarians and Crusaders once again have a bit in common. Strength and Fortitude are both very important. Crusaders are already tanky, so focusing on Strength gives more damage, and then players can boost their defenses a bit on top.

The armor stats for Crusaders are as follows:

Strength

Fortitude

Increasing Resistance is very important for a Crusader, since it allows them to survive longer in heated battles. Armor Penetration and Damage pretty much speak for themselves. Crusaders still need to harm things, and those gems will play a key role in the endeavor.

The ideal Gems to use are as follows:

Resistance (Topaz)

Armor Penetration (Sapphire)

Damage (Tournamline)

What about Legendary Gems though? Like Barbarians, they will want to hunt for Everlasting Torment, which triggers on Critical Hits. Fervent Fang is a solid single-target Legendary Gem, and finally, Lightning Core for the occasional bolt of lightning.

Paragon choices for Crusaders in Diablo Immortal

Barbarian and Crusader classes are a lot alike, as both are powerful melee classes. Like their aggressive brothers, Crusaders are going for Vanquisher Page and capping out Damage.

Zeal is also advisable since it gives a very satisfying, useful attack speed buff. Other stats in the Paragon System will vary, depending on if the player is trying to solo or play with groups. Nonetheless, Damage and Zeal are where its at for Crusaders.

Crusaders are an enjoyable class, but they take some time and effort. It is important to be able to know how to tank and how to quickly round up foes, so that the other members of the party take as little damage as possible. Diablo Immortal’s Crusader is a satisfying experience and brings fun gameplay to the latest Activision Blizzard game.

