Diablo Immortal class guide: How to build the best Monk

Diablo Immortal’s Monk class isn’t afraid of the forces of evil. When demons begin to harass the innocent, a Monk shows up and punches them right in the face. They have solid direct and AOE damage, and it’s also very satisfying to use one’s bare hands to break the bones of evil, putting things right in the land once again.

The Monk class is an enjoyable experience and one of the options for players in the world of Diablo Immortal.

Why play a Monk in Diablo Immortal?

A female Monk (Image via Activision Blizzard)

Story continues below ad

The Monk is a holy warrior, blessed with mighty fists to put down the forces of Hell. They offer high damage, practical crowd control abilities, and AOE attacks that aren’t anything to sniff at. When considering a character class to grind dungeons with, Monks are high on the list.

It’s a class that is a lot of fun to play, and a few things are more satisfying than punching demon lords in the face with holy fists. They can be built for single-target or AOE, depending on what they need in any particular situation. They’re flexible and hard-hitting, making them a solid pick for any DPS fan.

Skills to use when playing a Diablo Immortal Monk

Monks already have a powerful single-target attack in their basic hit, Fists of Thunder. It teleports the player to nearby enemies and starts punching them. It’s pretty satisfying. The Monk's ultimate, Lightning Flux, also deals more damage and grants a shield, so it's even better! It's very satisfying to use in the daily grind of the game.

Story continues below ad

Seven-Sided Strike is an excellent AOE attack, which can then be paired with Flying Kick to dash into foes, dealing damage to them. Later on, that will be replaced with an even more mobile Mystic Strike.

Ideal Monk skills

Seven-Sided Strike

Flying Kick (replace with Mystic Strike)

Wave Strike

Cyclone Strike

Fists of Thunder

Cyclone Strike’s ability to pull in enemies and get them ready for damage is amazing, especially when paired with Mystic Strike. Wave Strike deals damage and pushes enemies around, so it’s great to start fights or to get out of trouble as well. The best thing about a Monk is that they can do pure single-target and pure-AOE builds quite easily.

Story continues below ad

Stats and Gems for a Monk in Diablo Immortal

Like other physical DPS classes in Diablo Immortal, Monks use a very similar stat and gem lineup to the others. The more DPS on a weapon, the better, and that’s not going to change. Adding Strength and Fortitude after that increases the overall damage and survivability of the class.

Weapon stats for Monks

Damage

Strength

Fortitude

This continues with armor for Monks, and that shouldn’t be too surprising. The Monk is a class that often mixes it up with the melee range. Players are going to want to be at least a little durable, so Strength and Fortitude will be important.

Story continues below ad

Armor stats for Monks

Strength

Fortitude

Similar to Demon Hunters, Monks are going to want Topaz for Resistance, Sapphires for Armor Penetration, and Tourmaline for a little bit of extra damage. Being able to survive is the most important thing, but sliding in a little bit of Armor Penetration adds to the overall damage of any character.

One of the best Legendary Gems in the game continues to be viable for Monks. Everlasting Torment is easily one of the best around. Fervent Fang increases their single-target damage, and finally, the other basic staple for physical DPS, Berserker’s Eye. It increases the damage the player takes but increases the damage opponents take, so it’s very high-risk, high-reward.

Story continues below ad

Paragon Stats ideal for a Monk

Paragon stats for Monks in Diablo Immortal are going to start where the other DPS classes do: Vanquisher. Damage and Zeal, like the others, will help in maximizing potential DPS output in particular. However, it can’t hurt to also consider Survivor perks to allow the Monk to solo safer. When starting out, though, Vanquisher is going to be the way to go.

Monks are great solo options in Diablo Immortal but also work great in groups. They have a lot of strength when it comes to pushing enemies around and also dealing tons of damage on top of that. They may not be as tanky as Crusaders, but they feel just as satisfying and fun to play.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far