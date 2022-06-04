Diablo Immortal guide: How to unlock Horadric Bestiary and exchange pages for rewards

Diablo Immortal has some exciting elements that can appease the fans, despite the title garnering a mixed response at best. One such feature is the Horadric Bestiary, which is a type of logbook. This book keeps track of all the mythological characters that players will encounter in the game.

This includes bosses and normal monsters, which can be found everywhere. The tracker gives bonus rewards to players, but it also helps them learn more about the game.

Diablo Immortal is the latest entry to the iconic series, and the game is available on PC and mobile. Blizzard has taken things in a new direction by releasing a free-to-play title, but there are some glaring issues.

The Horadric Bestiary isn't one of those, and it adds an element of positivity to the entire game. While players encounter several different types of monsters, the bestiary helps to record information about them. Filling up its pages can reward players with other things, and there are some easy steps for them to follow to do so.

Filling the Horadric Bestiary pages can give different rewards to Diablo Immortal players

Players will need to reach a certain point in the main campaign to unlock the bestiary. In the Horadric Bestiary quest, players will have to fight through several Fallen, ultimately leading them to an altar. Interacting with the altar will grant the bestiary to players.

Once Diablo Immortal players receive the bestiary, they can fill it up and exchange it for different rewards. The process requires players to unlock new pages by submitting existing ones. The maximum Monster Essences they can collect at a time is ten, and it's advisable to swap the pages straightaway to ensure no reward is lost.

The unlocked pages are entirely random, and players have no control over them. Depending on the player's luck, one page could even contain multiple copies of a Diablo Immortal monster.

Filling up the pages is time-consuming, and players can go on with it through two processes.

Method 1: The more straightforward procedure is to play the game and do the storyline and other missions. However, this is a random process and can become a time-sink if a player's luck doesn't click.

Method 2: The alternative way is to farm a particular monster in a level/area with a higher chance of spawning. Players can save more time doing this once they have access to that area. There are no specific areas that seem to have more chances of drops of Monster Essences and they drop in almost all the open areas in Diablo Immortal.

Once a player has collected 10 Monster Essences, they can swap the pages to get new ones. When they swap the page, they will bring gold and scraps and can even get legendary items if they're lucky. Players will need to return to the Horadric Altar to get the rewards.

All a Diablo Immortal player will need to do to fill up and exchange the bestiary pages. As rewarding as it is, players can do this three times a day at most. Once they have hit the limit, they will have to wait till the next day for the counter to reset.

