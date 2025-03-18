Dialogue icons in Assassin's Creed Shadows, explained

Knowledge about all the dialogue icons in Assassin's Creed Shadows is important to understand what actions will succeed when choosing particular lines. The latest title in the long-running open-world franchise sets its sights on feudal-era Japan. The title aims to blend both the fanbases of the IP with this entry, with Naoe being the nimble parkouring ninja and Yasuke the hardened samurai.

Shadows unfortunately doesn't provide a dedicated tutorial to explain what the symbols refer to, causing players to head into conversations without undertanding all the elements at play. This article lists all the dialogue icons in Assassin's Creed Shadows and the meaning behind all of them.

Explaining the meaning behind all the dialogue icons in Assassin's Creed Shadows

The exit icon in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

These symbols will precede dialogue lines when you engage in a conversation with someone. Each icon represents a particular action. Here's what all the dialogue icons in Assassin's Creed Shadows mean:

Scales: The icon of a weighing scale (like "scales of justice" in a court setting) will indicate that the protagonists Naoe/Yasuke are lying. Whether the person accepts your lie or debunks it isn't dependent on any stat. Instead, you'll need to look around for context clues . How likely is the target open to believing the lie? Do they have any information about the topic surrounding the lie? The circumstances surrounding the situation and what fib is offered to you will determine whether the act is successful or not. Note that how the character reacts to the lie is scripted. Meaning you can't change the reaction through any means.

The icon of a weighing scale (like "scales of justice" in a court setting) will indicate that the protagonists Naoe/Yasuke are lying. . How likely is the target open to believing the lie? Do they have any information about the topic surrounding the lie? The circumstances surrounding the situation and what fib is offered to you will determine whether the act is successful or not. Note that how the character reacts to the lie is scripted. Meaning you can't change the reaction through any means. Red crossed swords: Choosing this option will end the conversation and trigger a combat encounter.

Choosing this option will end the conversation and trigger a combat encounter. Heart: This indicates an option the protagonist can use to flirt with the recipient. To get the opportunity to romance a person, you'll need to choose multiple "Heart" dialogues.

This indicates an option the protagonist can use to flirt with the recipient. To get the opportunity to romance a person, you'll need to choose multiple "Heart" dialogues. Arrow piercing a heart: Choosing this option will lead to the protagonist romancing the recipient.

Choosing this option will lead to the protagonist romancing the recipient. The upper half of a body with a plus sign beside the head: The outline of the upper body of a human with a plus sign near the head will mean that the person you're speaking to will be added to your list of allies.

The outline of the upper body of a human with a plus sign near the head will mean that the person you're speaking to will be added to your list of allies. Arrow exiting through a rectangular outline: Choosing this dialogue option will cause you to exit the conversation.

Dialogue options will be seen in this radial pattern (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

This was all about the various dialogue icons in Assassin's Creed Shadows and their meaning.

