Did Genshin Impact change the description of Moonchase Charms in the final release?

Genshin Impact fans recently discovered that miHoYo changed the description for the Moonchase Charm item in Genshin Impact.

There are two significant changes to this item. First, an expiration date is listed at the top, stating, "This item will expire at..." It then follows up with a date and time relevant to the player's timezone.

Second, the following part of the old description has been removed:

"Exchange these talismans for precious rewards during the Moonchase Festival."

Judging by the removal of the last part, it would seem as though players can't exchange Moonchase Charms for rewards anymore. Instead, it will just expire on a set date and be gone forever.

miHoYo changed the description for the Moonchase Charm in Genshin Impact

ghost @ayakasbloom mihoyo really changed the description of the moonchase charms.guess no exchange store then mihoyo really changed the description of the moonchase charms.guess no exchange store then https://t.co/1b0zYC6aiI

One Twitter user noticed how the Moonchase Charm's description was altered compared to the beta version. Unsurprisingly, the change wasn't well-received by the Twitter community. The item expiring after a certain point is nothing new, but it's the second significant change that has riled up some players.

Genshin Impact players can seemingly no longer exchange Moonchase Charms for additional rewards. It's unknown what these "precious rewards" would have been in Genshin Impact.

For those that have trouble accessing Twitter, the above tweet states a quote by an NPC named Linyang:

"Those who find these Charms can bring them back to us in exchange for various rewards."

As of right now, there is no event shop. It would seem like there were plans for one, but miHoYo scrapped it for one reason or another. Naturally, some parts of the Twitter community aren't happy.

The whole ordeal may be a mistranslation or a scrapped concept. However, the only thing that matters is that the current Moonchase Charm item has no use after the player collects it. It will vanish after the event is over, unlike the beta version. It was suggested in the beta that players could exchange it for some rewards.

Genshin Impact players can claim various rewards if they find enough Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests on the event page. Hence, there is no need to return to Linyang if her message indicates that this was the original intention.

This topic also gained traction on the main Genshin Impact subreddit. Plenty of Redditors were surprised by the lack of use for this Moonchase Charm. Some stated that it's only a collectible item because it reuses code from the oculus items.

Overall, fans are befuddled by the spread of misinformation in-game. If it was never meant to be exchangeable, they wonder why Linyang brings it up. A few redditors do remind others that the player gets various rewards in other parts of the events.

Either way, it is interesting to see how the Moonchase Charm's text has changed. At first glance, it's a seemingly minor change, but it has gotten the community talking about it.

miHoYo hasn't commented on the Moonchase Charm's description being altered. Hence, players can only speculate on why all of this happened in the first place.

AlejandroG.lol🇩🇴 @AlosaurusG @GenshinImpact imagine if the moonchase charms turn into intertwined fates once the time it's up, that would be cool @GenshinImpact imagine if the moonchase charms turn into intertwined fates once the time it's up, that would be cool https://t.co/BzTIq9Sfh2

Various Twitter users hope that the Moonchase Charms have a purpose. Some hope for generous rewards, while others desire any reward at all. The event still has roughly four days left in Genshin Impact, so a few fans remain optimistic.

