Digimon Survive guide: What are Perceived Memories and how to find them all

Digimon Survive finally had its official launch a couple of days ago, bringing a unique playstyle to the table. It is very different from the previous Digimon franchise games and champions a hybrid approach that joins the core mechanics of a visual novel with a strategy game.

While it has received mixed reviews from the community, something that many have touched upon is how nostalgic and heartwarming the core narrative of the title is.

Perceived Memories are also a core part of the story. While they may not directly affect the main game, these collectible short stories do grant a significant amount of depth to Digimon Survive.

Perceived Memories are often missed by many players. Although it is not an incredibly hard collectible to come across, they are still a bit tricky to get a hold of as they are strewn all over the area in every chapter.

Today’s guide will therefore try to help those players out who have been struggling to get all Perceived Memories in Digimon Survive.

How to obtain all Perceived Memories in Digimon Survive

Very early on in the Digimon Survive narrative, players get to learn that there are things in the game that are hidden to the human eye.

The distortions are present throughout the in-game world and are discovered using the player's phone camera. They lead to additional battles, sometimes against very rare Digimons. Investing in these battles will allow players to get their hands on Bandages, as well as collectible short stories in the form of Perceived Memories.

There are three types of Perceived Memories in Digimon Survive. They are as follows:

Spirited Away

All in the Seasoning

The Tale of the Mural

Each category has multiple memories that players can look to collect, the locations of which are as follows:

Spirited Away Perceived Memories

Chapter 1

The first Spirited Away perceived memory can be obtained in the Woods by Shrine area of the Forest.Players will need to use their camera and scratch the distortion from a tree.

Chapter 2

Chapter 2 of will be obtained in the Spider Lily Forest, where the distortion will be present on a tree present to the right.

Chapter 3

This chapter will be something players will come across in the beginning of Part 6 when players make their way to the North Island head to the Woods Near City area. Players must search the tree present to the right of the main city gateway.

Chapter 4

This can be found in the Moral path in Part 9. Players will be required to make their way back to the Spider Lilly Forest to find it.

All in the Seasoning Perceived Memories

Chapter 1

The first chapter can be obtained from the Forest Area Inner Shrine Entrance, from the distortion which will be present to the right.

Chapter 2

The next one will be there in the Central Plaza area of the Amusement Park to the right by the fence.

Chapter 3

The third chapter of All in the Seasoning category is something players will get much later on in Digimon Survive. They will need to continue the narrative into the Ruined Apartment and use their camera to find the chapter.

The Tale of the Mural Perceived Memories

Chapter 1

The first chapter is obtained at the Shrine from the distortion to the lower right of the building.

Chapter 2

The second chapter of Tales of Mural can be obtained in the Cafeteria of the School, where a distortion will be present towards the floorboards to the right.

Chapter 3

This chapter is obtained from the Sewers area of the game and players will be able to obtain it after reuniting with Aoi, in the second room.

Digimon Survive has a lot of side quests and missions that players will be able to invest in as they enjoy the narrative. With three routes to finish, the title has over 100 hours of content.

