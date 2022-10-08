Disguised Toast gets hilariously mistaken for Sykkuno at TwitchCon 2022, later takes photo with the fan

TwitchCon 2022 has only just begun, and a hilarious moment has already occurred for Jeremy “Disguised Toast”. While posing for photos and signing items with fans, a TwitchCon attendee mistook him for fellow Asian streamer, Sykkuno.

Instead of making a scene or calling the TwitchCon attendee out by correcting him, he played along and casually pretended that he was Sykkuno, even autographing the fan’s badge with Sykkuno’s name.

Disguised Toast plays along with fan thinking he’s Sykkuno

(Clip begins at 1:01:46)

While interacting with fans, signing autographs, and taking photos, one fan walked up to Disguised Toast and asked if he was Sykkuno in the hopes of receiving an autograph and a photograph. Without hesitation, Disguised Toast immediately went along with the request:

“Yeah, of course! Sykkuno always has time for his fans!”

He then took the fan’s pen and signed Sykkuno on the fan's badge, drawing a small lanyard next to the name of the Twitch streamer that he was impersonating. Hilariously, the streamer didn’t laugh or do anything to reveal his true identity to the fan:

“All right. Sykkuno and a little strap.”

To make the moment even more comical, just a few seconds later, he signed someone else’s badge as Disguised Toast, with the first fan standing right next to him.

Following this, the content creator continued to take photos with other TwitchCon attendees, with the fan completely unaware of Disguised Toast's identity. Clearly, it was a situation that could have become fairly uncomfortable for the fan.

Instead of making the situation hostile or toxic, Jeremy chose to turn it into a comical moment for both his viewers as well as fans nearby who knew what was happening. Funnily enough, Sykkuno has been mistaken for Toast in the past as well, making this particular moment even more entertaining.

Reddit reacts to Toast pretending to be Sykkuno

It was clearly a situation that could have become an awkward and embarrassing affair for the fan. A few Redditors were glad that Toast decided to keep the joke going, pretending to be the streamer that the fan thought he was.

Thanks to Jeremy’s quick thinking and humorous nature, it became a wonderful, comical moment.

One Redditor stated that this wasn’t the first time that the two streamers have trolled each other's fans. They mentioned how, when Sykkuno left Twitch, Disguised Toast changed his Twitch profile picture to that of Sykkuno's for fun.

In general, this was a hilarious moment for Offline TV viewers. While most loved Jeremy's statement of “Sykkuno always has time for his fans!”, others found it extremely entertaining that he signed his real Twitch handle for another fan just moments later.

Strangely enough, one Redditor mentioned that the real Sykkuno was just a few feet away, and speculated that the fan either didn’t notice him or wanted to troll Disguised Toast.

Disguised Toast continued to make small talk and take photographs with fans after the amusing incident, but his Twitch viewers and fans absolutely loved the hilarious moment. Instead of creating drama, Jeremy made it a fun moment at TwitchCon 2022.

