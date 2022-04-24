Disguised Toast reveals one of his regrets from Rust Twitch Rivals regarding the Spanish team

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" recently revealed his one regret regarding the Rust Twitch Rivals event: not learning enough Spanish.

Toast was playing Geoguesser on stream with a group of other streamers, including Pokimane, Scarra, QuarterJade, and more, when he was having a significant amount of trouble differentiating Latin American countries. He joked that he regrets missing out on the opportunity to brush up on his Spanish during the recent Twitch Rivals.

"I should've spent more time talking to the Spanish team during Rust, I would've learned a thing or two."

Toast played Geoguesser with a large group of streamers, including LilyPichu, Pokimane, Scarra, and QuarterJade. When it came to Latin American nations, Toast was having a difficult time telling the difference between them.

He was searching for context clues when he found a street sign that said "aeropuerto," the Spanish word for the airport. The Canadian streamer honed in on the "-puerto" portion of the word, hoping that meant the location was in the American territory of Puerto Rico.

The correct answer was Peru, meaning Toast was off by a wide margin. QuarterJade guessed Brazil, which was significantly closer. She said that she uses a particular strategy when she is only certain of the continent of the location:

"I generally know the continent but I don't know where, so I just put it in the center and hope for the best."

While Toast would've been better served following the same strategy, it was an admirable attempt to search the area for clues as to where it might be.

The chat flooded Disguised Toast's stream, explaining that "puerto" simply means "port." He initially stuck to his guns, sounding almost certain it had something to do with Puerto Rico.

Once he realized his mistake, he laughed about it, taking the opportunity to bring up the recent Rust Twitch Rivals event he helped organize. He said he wished that he had taken the time to speak to the Spanish team a bit more during the event so that he'd be a bit more familiar with the language.

The Rust Twitch Rivals event ended in controversy when many members of the Spanish team decided not to play on the second day of the event. The reason they gave was that they felt they were being treated unfairly and that the event was poorly planned.

Not only did the Spanish streamers hold meetings to discuss forfeiting, as well as many of them not showing up for Day 2, but there was also an issue of chat hoppers targeting the North American team's streams. These commenters would leave racist and sexist remarks directed at North American streamers, including Toast.

While there may be a few more things that Disguised Toast regrets about the controversial event in hindsight, it's good that he is able to laugh about it now. Hopefully, he has the opportunity to help organize a similar event in the future.

Fans react to Disguised Toast's Twitch Rivals' regret

Commenters on the YouTube video had differing opinions on whether what Toast said was racist or offensive.

Commenters were split on whether what Toast said could be considered offensive (Image via YouTube)

On the one hand, he does a stereotypical Spanish accent while not understanding the language. However, nothing he says could really be construed as being offensive.

Perhaps Toast was wrong to use the accent, but the jab at the Spanish team from Twitch Rivals can still be appreciated.

