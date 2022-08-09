"In person, I'm an absolute delight"- Disguised Toast reveals why he treats fans differently in person as compared to livestream

During a recent broadcast, popular Twitch streamer Jeremy "Disguised Toast" discussed the difference between how he engages with viewers on the livestream and when he meets them in person.

Disguised Toast is one of the most popular streamers on the purple platform, boasting over 2.5 million followers. However, one thing that has always been the talk of the town when it comes to Toast is his lack of social skills.

It's no secret that the Taiwanese-Canadian streamer is a highly private person as he doesn't like to socialize much. However, upon meeting a fan in person, Toast appears to have a very different approach, much to the surprise of his viewers.

Disguised Toast opened up about real-life meets with fans during recent livestream

During an August 7, 2022, broadcast, Disguised Toast briefly explained why he treats fans differently in person compared to livestream. Despite being at the top of the charts, he is one of the most humble and down-to-earth personalities on the internet.

What sets him apart is that he is highly responsive and often engages with his fans for hours together. However, interacting with fans on a virtual platform is much different than interacting with them in person.

That's precisely what Toast admitted during his recent livestream, wherein he explained how he has been trying to be nicer to his viewers.

Further explaining the difference with a well-suited example, the online star said:

"I've been trying to be nice to my viewers is I picture meeting them in person because in person, I'm an absolute delight. I can't imagine myself saying this to an actual fan in person. Like a fan comes up to me and says, 'hey, today is my birthday,' like on the internet, I act tough, like I don't care. But in person, I feel like, oh my god, happy birthday. How old are you? Oh, what's your name? Well, that's cool, that's cool."

Disguised Toast also pointed out that while he can't see the faces of his fans in chat, meeting them and viewers in real life and interacting with them, knowing what they look like, is much different.

"When I meet viewers in real life, they're all super nice and sweet, and sometimes they're a little on the young side, and I just imagine myself being mean to them. Cause when I'm mean to someone in chat, when I'm streaming, I don't see what you look like. You could be anything.

Continuing his train of thoughts, the internet personality added:

"You could be a middle-aged man, you could be a young school girl watching her favorite Among Us streamer, and I'm just f***ing insulting people, like making fun of them, telling them, like, to eat sh*t."

After that, the Twitch streamer seemed to conclude that he should treat his viewers and fans nicely, whether it's virtual or an actual in-person meeting. However, he quickly backflipped on that statement, pinpointing that most Twitch viewers are toxic, and anyone who backsets him "deserves to be flamed."

"Actually, no, I would say most Twitch chat viewers are a**holes, especially the ones that type when I'm playing a video game. Now that I think about it, anyone who backseats me while I'm playing games deserves to be flamed. I don't care who they are. I don't care if they're Mother Teresa."

From YouTube to Facebook Gaming to Twitch, Toast has created a loyal fan base in the streaming industry despite having to rebuild his entire audience base with each move between platforms.

Edited by Ravi Iyer