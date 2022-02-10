"It's our cousin doing it": DisguisedToast has an innovative idea to avoid DMCA strikes

Jeremy "DisguisedToast" recently provided a hilarious idea to avoid DMCA strikes on Twitch. Suggesting the creation of a fake account as their "cousin," DisguisedToast provided his friends with an innovative way to stream TV shows together.

Toast was among a rising trend of streamers recently banned from Twitch for watching copyrighted TV shows. He proposed his idea during his latest Valorant game, to which his friends responded with concerns about being banned. Highlighting that the fake account would be banned, he exclaimed:

"It's our cousin doing it."

Toast @DisguisedToast what do you mean I can't just watch anime on my stream for hours and hours while barely saying anything? what do you mean I can't just watch anime on my stream for hours and hours while barely saying anything?

DisguisedToast proposes creating a fake Twitch account to stream TV shows with his friends

Referenced segment begins at 0:26-1:11

During his latest stream, Toast played Valorant with fellow streamers CorpseHusband, Kkatamina, Skyunno and Valkyrae. After their game, he suggested watching a TV show together on stream. However, after the group exclaimed their concerns about being DMCA-striked or potentially banned on Twitch, Toast came up with an idea to counter them.

He proposed using an anonymous Twitch account as a streaming base, where he and his friends could act as viewers. Calling the account their "cousin," the streamer also suggested keeping no camera visuals for the account.

"We stream it on an anonymous Twitch account and we do no cam. And we say it's our cousin."

Toast @DisguisedToast sry poki and ninja sry poki and ninja https://t.co/Q7RLXe0SCk

His suggestion caused his group of friends to crack up. As the group laughed about their seemingly common "cousin," Valkyrae pointed out that his idea had unfortunately been caught on camera.

"We have this on VOD evidence."

As the group burst out laughing yet again, Toast reminded them that they would technically not be held accountable. The idea was to use the "cousin's" account to stream the TV show while the streamers joined that stream as viewers. A DMCA copyright strike would be administered on the fake account, allowing the group to walk away scot-free.

"Yeah, but even if they ban us, it's our cousin that's doing it...Cause if they ban that Twitch account, we don't get banned."

Toast @DisguisedToast welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month

Toast hilariously added:

"If our cousin is gonna stream it, we might as well watch it together... We're just viewers."

In the end, however, the group considered the idea a good joke and much to Toast's viewers' relief, the streamer did not go ahead with the plan.

Fans respond to DisguisedToast's idea

Fans couldn't help laughing at the idea of the streamers having a fake shared "cousin". The four streamers, who have lovingly been named the "amigops," provided their viewers with plenty of entertainment throughout the clip.

DisguisedToast is a member of the popular content organization OfflineTV. Fellow member Pokimane was also banned while watching a copyrighted TV show on stream.

