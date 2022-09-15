Disney Dreamlight Valley: 5 obscure Disney characters that should be added in the future

Disney Dreamlight Valley is one of the most popular games of September 2022, despite still having the Early Access tag. This new life-simulation game allows players to discover a world for themselves among some of their favorite Disney characters, with whom they can spend time, take quests, and help with other activities.

Disney Dreamlight Valley consists of about 17 Disney characters that players can currently interact with, and more characters have been confirmed to be added down the line. Expansions bringing in characters from Toy Story and The Lion King are already slated to release this year.

Aside from these characters, Disney has a wide selection of lesser-known IPs with many great personalities. This list will look at five lesser-known Disney characters who should get their time to shine in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Underrated Disney characters that can appear in Disney Dreamlight Valley

1) Darkwing Duck

Darkwing Duck (Image via Disney)

While many people have heard of DuckTales (especially after the widely successful reboot), not as many would remember the Darkwing Duck animated show. Featuring the eponymous superhero, the show was set in a similar world to DuckTales, inhabited by anthropomorphic talking animals, but was meant to be a separate universe.

Darkwing Duck is a fun character and possibly a good choice for one to be added in the future to Disney Dreamlight Valley. A reboot of the original show is seemingly in the works at Disney+, so this inclusion could come around when the show first airs.

The world of Darkwing Duck is also a great IP to be included as a realm, allowing players to interact with other characters like Launchpad McQuack and Gizmoduck. This could be a superhero-themed universe you could visit, leading to some cool clothing items added to the game, such as a mask or cape.

2) Bolt

Bolt (Image via Disney)

Okay, so the Bolt movie was kinda meh. But the highlight was the albino German Shepherd named Bolt. The dog’s journey of self-discovery is a heartwarming tale and fun to watch. Adding him to the cast of Disney Dreamlight Valley, possibly with his owner, Penny, would be an excellent way to change things up.

One of the things the game does lack is the inclusion of animal companions (and those small critters and choco crocodiles don’t count). I was fully expecting Mickey’s pet dog, Pluto, to show up, but he is seemingly absent from the game (for now).

However, if developer Gameloft intends to add large animals to the game, Bolt should be one available for the player to attain. Going around the world with Bolt at your heels will be a fun experience.

3) Jim Hawkins

Jim Hawkins (Image via Disney)

Treasure Planet is another highly underrated Disney animated movie that deserves to be included in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Protagonist Jim Hawkins is a loveable character who could be encountered in a separate realm inspired by the movie and asked to come to live in the valley.

The alien Morph can accompany Jim as a partner character, similar to Bolt and Penny. Morph is a small enough creature that can also be included as a possible pet for the player character to have. It would be loads of fun, especially if it could transform into other creatures.

Treasure Island is an IP that has the full potential to be included as a realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Its unique world and art design make it different from the current line of Disney media, which will be a nice contrast to have in the game.

4) Quasimodo

Quasimodo (Image via Disney)

If you’ve watched The Hunchback of Notre Dame animated movie from Disney, you know Quasimodo deserves a spot to shine in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you haven’t watched it yet, make it your top priority because you’re missing out on one of the best animated movies from the House of Mouse, comparable to The Lion King.

This gentle giant’s disfigured looks were the reason he was confined to the highest tower of Notre Dame, to act as its bell ringer. Yet, that will not stop kind-hearted Quasimodo from melting your heart throughout the movie. This is one of the darkest movies from Disney, which is also a significant change of pace from their usual outings.

A rendition of Notre Dame in Disney Dreamlight Valley as a separate realm from where you can get Quasimodo to come live in the valley would be a spectacular addition. He would finally be able to live in a world where he is accepted for who he is, amidst other sweet and kind-hearted individuals like him. I’m not crying- you are!

5) Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (Image via Disney)

Oswald, the Lucky Rabbit, was created by Walt Disney in 1927 for Universal Pictures. However, when Universal took control of the character, Disney created a similar replacement named Mickey Mouse, who became one of the most well-known cartoon characters in history.

While Mickey would become the mascot for the Disney production house, the rights to Oswald were bought by the company from Universal, returning Walt Disney’s original creation under his wing. What better way to pay homage to the creator than by adding Oswald to Disney Dreamlight Valley? Fans of Disney will get a kick from seeing Oswald and Mickey interact with each other.

Despite being similar to Mickey in many ways, Oswald is a less jovial persona and is relatively more serious. Seeing this contrast in the game world would be a fun exchange, as Mickey would be the happy-go-lucky trusting mouse, while Oswald would be the edgier and more brooding rabbit. Kind of like Superman and Batman.

