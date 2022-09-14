Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: How to acquire Tomato Seeds and farm Tomatoes

Disney Dreamlight Valley lets PC, Xbox, and PlayStation owners finally enjoy the serene feeling of playing an excellent simulation game similar to Animal Crossing. The recently released game allows players to enjoy a calm Disney-themed atmosphere while being surrounded by some of their favorite fictional characters.

Just like Nintendo’s life sim, Disney Dreamlight Valley features tons of activities for players to participate in, such as crafting, gardening, fishing, and cooking. The latter requires players to gather various ingredients in order to cook meals that are of the highest quality and good enough to gift to neighbors.

One such ingredient that you’ll probably be on the hunt for is tomatoes, which is an essential cooking ingredient and also a requirement for certain quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Read on to find the easiest method to obtain tomato seeds, which, in turn, lets you farm some of the delicious red fruits yourself.

Where to find Tomato Seeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you’re looking to cook a three-star or four-star meal, chances are you’ll be hunting for some tomatoes. On the other hand, if you’ve just opened up the Dazzle Beach Biome, then you may have received a quest from Merlin to find the Sea Witch Ursula (of Little Mermaid fame) and restore her curse. To complete this quest, you’ll require a tomato seed.

Goofy's beach stall that sells tomatoes and tomato seeds (Image via Gameloft)

Early on in the game, players may have noticed that tomatoes don’t spawn on their own in Disney Dreamlight Valley and will need to be farmed like most vegetables. Interestingly, the seeds cannot be found in Goofy’s stall in Peaceful Meadow, but are available in his second stall located in Dazzle Beach. Follow the steps below to unlock this stall and gain access to tomato seeds.

Step 1: Find Goofy’s rundown stall on the south-eastern edge of Dazzle Beach.

Step 2: Renovate it using Scrooge’s sign for 1,000 Star Coins.

(You will now be able to buy Sugarcane and Sugarcane seeds from it)

Step 3: Upgrade the stall to level 2 for 2,000 Star Coins using Scrooge’s sign.

(You will now be able to buy Tomato Seeds and Bananas from it)

Step 4 (optional): You can upgrade the store one more level to unlock tomatoes that can be purchased.

If you were looking for a tomato seed to complete the “With Great Power...” quest, you can now take it to the cave to progress further. Read on to learn how to farm tomatoes if you need them for a recipe.

How to farm tomatoes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

This is relatively straightforward and won’t require much work, fortunately. If you’ve farmed before, the steps are basically the same, although if this is the first time you’re farming, read on for a simple guide to making fresh produce yourself.

Dig a couple of patches in your garden (or anywhere in the valley).

Plant the tomato seeds you bought from Goofy.

Water the seeds using your Royal Watering Can (if you haven’t found it, it's right behind your house).

Come back after a while to harvest your very own fresh tomatoes.

And that’s all you need to know about where to get tomatoes from in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Did you find this guide helpful? Leave a comment to let us know what else you’d like Sportskeeda to cover from this or any other game.

Edited by Atul S