Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to complete all the Mystical Cave puzzles

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been released worldwide as fans have been excited to get their hands on the game for a long time. The latest early access release of the Gameloft-developed title has several aspects, and players must master them all. One of the essential activities players will have to engage in is exploring the caves.

These caves also contain certain puzzles, and players will benefit immensely from solving them. The Mystical Caves contain three puzzles that need to be solved, and each solution endows players with skill. Mastering these skills will be vital as they will be crucial later in the game.

The Mystical Cave will come very early in the game, and players must attempt it mandatorily. As mentioned earlier, skills are fundamental later in the game.

While players can always figure things out independently, knowing the information beforehand will be much more helpful. Let's examine what a Disney Dreamlight Valley player must do to complete all three puzzles.

Completing the Mystical Cave puzzles will unlock the necessary skills in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There will be three puzzles, each with different completion criteria than the other, but they are equally important.

Puzzle 1

Players will need to place specific stones in the hands of the three statues to unlock the magic gate. Each statue has a particular gem around its neck, and putting the correct material is the only way to open them.

Green Statue - Players will have to place peridot, which can be mined in Peaceful Meadows.

Blue Statue - Players must place aquamarine, which can be mined in the Forest of Valor/Dazzle Beach.

Red Statue - Players will have to place garnet that can be mined in the Main Plaza.

This will complete the first mystical cave puzzle in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While mining the materials, their colors can be used as a visual guide. Each color corresponds with that of the statue where it will fit.

Puzzle 2

The second puzzle involves players planting the correct seed in the proper plot following their interactions with the three statues. Each statue will have a message with hints for the solution and a plot of land in front.

Statue 1 - Underground: Players will be required to plant Carrot seeds in this plot which can be bought at Peaceful Meadows.

Statue 2 - Gold and Brown: Players will be required to plant a Wheat seed that can be acquired at Peaceful Meadows.

Statue 3 - Red and Round: Players will be required to plant a Tomato seed that can be purchased at Dazzle Beach.

After planting the seeds, players will then be required to grow the seeds into fully-grown plants. Players can do this with the help of a watering can, and once the plants are fully-grown, the quests will be completed. Finally, players will have to interact with Goofy at their stalls to purchase the seeds and get one in exchange for coins.

Puzzle 3

The third puzzle involves cooking and eating an item and can be done more effortlessly with the help of a recipe. Players can find this by smashing up rocks and opening chests, which will unlock the Veggie Pasta Recipe.

Alternatively, the vegetables that players will be required to grow in Puzzle 2 can also be used in a nearby cooker. It will require all three ingredients, essentially the same as the Veggie Pasta recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once this is done, players will unlock the Magic Gate.

Of course, this is just the beginning of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and players will have many more things to do throughout the game.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by R. Elahi