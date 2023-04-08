Disney Dreamlight Valley Guide: How to easily complete The Great Gathering quest 

The latest Pride of the Valley update introduced an extensive amount of new content to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Simba and Nala are two new additions to the game.

As you continue your friendship with Simba, you will eventually come across a quest where he will ask for your help to throw a party and bring the community together.

Simba’s friendship quest is called The Great Gathering. While it’s not very complicated to finish, there are certain aspects of the quest that many players seem to be stuck on.

Hence, today’s guide goes over everything you will need to do to complete The Great Gathering in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Completing The Great Gathering Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Great Gathering is acquired when you reach Friendship Level 4 with Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, to complete it, you will first need to make sure that you have Remy, Maui, and Minnie Mouse unlocked as permanent residents of your valley.

Once you have accepted the quest, here are a few things that you will be required to do to complete it:

The first thing you will be required to do is make your way to Remy and talk to him about the food menu that you would like to have for the party. Remy will ask you to make him a Large Seafood Platter and an Aurora’s Cake for dessert.

As Remy does not have the recipe for them, he will not be of much help when it comes to making the dishes. To make the Seafood Platter you will need, 1x Lemon & 4x any Seafood like Clamps, Oysters, Scallops, or Shrimp. For the cake you will need, 1x Eggs, 1x Milk, 1x Any Fruit, 1x Wheat, 1x Sugarcane.

After making the dishes, you must invite Goofy, Minnie, and Maui to the gathering. To do this, you can open up the minimap and individually track the residents across the map. Once done, you will need to make your way back to Simba, and this time, he will give you the No Worries Banquet. To use it, you can just pick a spot on the map and place it on the ground for it to work.

After this is done, you will need to help Simba apologize to Nala. You must then complete two tasks, “Feed 5x Animals around the valley” and “Plant & grow 9x carrots.” Both are rather straightforward. For the first task, you must feed the rabbits, raccoons, or squirrels. For the second, you must plant carrot seeds around the world in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you are running low on seeds, you can always visit Goofy’s stall.

Once you have done the needful and watered the carrot seeds every now and then, you must make your way back to Simba again. Interacting with Simba will complete the quest and improve your Friendship Level with him drastically.

