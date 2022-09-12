Disney Dreamlight Valley guide: How to get Sand fast in the game

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a role-playing game developed by Gameloft that allows players to experience life in a land of fantasy by stepping into the shoes of their favorite Disney characters. The game's world is replete with fun activities and interesting quests that players can partake in to truly immerse themselves in the experience, such as cooking, gardening, and fishing.

Disney's latest life simulation video game features foraging and scavenging mechanics for players to obtain various resources in order to complete activities and provide for themselves. While some of these materials are rare and elusive, others are easier to obtain, but need to be farmed in large amounts to be viable, such as Sand.

How to get Sand fast in Disney Dreamlight Valley

What is Sand

Sand is one of the primary ingredients used to complete various tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While it is not a very rare commodity, a large amount of this resource is generally required for different purposes, and the process of acquiring it is a rather slow and tedious one.

Where can players find Sand in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sand can be found exclusively on Dazzle Beach. Players will have to go to the Beach, and dig and explore the location to obtain Sand. However, this is a time-consuming process as players can only acquire two Sand at a time.

While this method is viable for those who only need to farm a small amount of the material, it is an inefficient method most of the time, as most activities require a larger amount of Sand for their completion.

How to speed up the process of acquiring Sand in Disney Dreamland Valley

Fortunately for players, there is a way to be more efficient with Sand farming that doesn't involve simply digging and scouring Dazzle Beach for hours on end. To speed up the process, players can follow these steps:

Step 1 : Go to the Moana region in Dreamcastle. In order to unlock this region, players will need to spend either 50 or 3000 Dreamlight depending on when they choose to pursue this objective.

: Go to the Moana region in Dreamcastle. In order to unlock this region, players will need to spend either 50 or 3000 Dreamlight depending on when they choose to pursue this objective. Step 2 : Complete all the quests available in this region. This will unlock Moana as a character and players will be able to invite Maui to their kingdom.

: Complete all the quests available in this region. This will unlock Moana as a character and players will be able to invite Maui to their kingdom. Step 3 : Interact with Maui until their friendship level is upgraded all the way to level 4. Once this is complete, Maui entrusts the player with a quest called 'A Tale of Stone and Fire'. Completing this quest will allow players to upgrade their pickaxe.

: Interact with Maui until their friendship level is upgraded all the way to level 4. Once this is complete, Maui entrusts the player with a quest called 'A Tale of Stone and Fire'. Completing this quest will allow players to upgrade their pickaxe. Step 4: This upgraded pickaxe allows players to break the Blue Sea Debris rocks found on Dazzle Beach. Breaking a chunk of these provides players with a considerable amount of Sand, with a couple of rocks yielding anywhere between 20 to 30 Sand.

As is evident in the steps above, this isn't exactly the quickest of methods, since players will have to complete quests and work on leveling up their friendship with Maui. However, it is a one-time investment of the player's time and effort that will make obtaining Sand considerably easier throughout the rest of their adventure in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S