Do you need to link your PSN account for Lost Soul Aside PC

Lost Soul Aside has finally launched across PC and PS5 on August 29, 2025, after about a decade in development. This standalone Final Fantasy-esque title, published by PlayStation Publishing LLC, shows great potential in terms of gameplay and world-building. However, fans on Windows will likely be concerned about whether they need a PSN account to play on PC.

Ad

While an old community post suggests that it was a necessity, Sony later revoked the requirement, which made the title more accessible. That said, linking accounts yields some benefits to those who have purchased the game on both platforms. This article further discusses the benefits of linking a PSN account for Lost Soul Aside PC.

Linking PSN account for Lost Soul Aside PC isn’t mandatory

Sync achievements by linking PSN account to PC (Image via Sony)

Yes, you can play Lost Soul Aside on PC without linking your PSN account, which many players may not have in the first place. The lack of such requirements certainly makes the title more compelling. It was originally a passion project from a solo developer and was later transformed into a AAA action RPG by Ultizero Games.

Ad

Trending

The insufficient marketing from Sony has affected its reception across all the platforms at launch. However, fans of the action RPG genre will want to pick it up to embark on Kaser’s journey to save humankind from other-dimensional beings. They can also consider linking their PSN account to PC to benefit from the Cross-Platform Trophy Sync.

The feature allows players to sync the Lost Soul Aside achievements earned on PC with the PlayStation Network profile, and vice versa. The option to link appears upon booting up the game for the first time.

Ad

Lost Soul Aside PC demo is now available on Steam

If you are still deciding whether the Ultizero Games’ action RPG is worth buying, consider playing its demo first. The free trial was primarily rolled out on PlayStation 5, with the full version on August 29, 2025. Shortly after, Sony added the feature on the game’s Steam page.

PC users can follow the steps below to download the demo:

Boot up the Steam launcher.

Search for the game and navigate to its main page.

Find the free demo edition.

Click on the download button.

The download size for the Lost Soul Aside demo is roughly 36 GB on PC. It features several minutes of gameplay and two boss battles. Unfortunately, you cannot transfer the save data over to the full game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.