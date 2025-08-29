Can you play Lost Soul Aside on Xbox Game Pass?

By Akash Das
Published Aug 29, 2025 06:21 GMT
Is Lost Soul Aside available on Xbox Game Pass (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)
Lost Soul Aside still (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Right now, you cannot play Lost Soul Aside on Xbox Game Pass. The title is currently available on the PlayStation 5 console. It will launch on PC via Steam and Epic Games on August 29, 2025. Developed by Ultizero Games, this action RPG has been in development for over a decade and has gained attention for its fast-paced combat, cinematic storytelling, and breathtaking visuals.

Players eager to take on the role of Kaser will need to look beyond Xbox’s subscription service to experience the game.

Lost Soul Aside is not available on Xbox Game Pass

For now, there is no way to play Lost Soul Aside on Xbox Game Pass or any Xbox platform. The title has been confirmed only for PlayStation 5 and PC, leaving Xbox Series X|S users without access.

Even the previously teased PlayStation 4 version appears to have been quietly dropped during development. This decision aligns with the game’s demanding graphical requirements and the studio’s decision to fully embrace next-generation technology.

With an 11-year development cycle, the team’s focus on PS5 and PC ensures that Lost Soul Aside can deliver richly detailed environments, fluid combat, and uncompromised next-gen performance.

As of now, there has been no announcement regarding an Xbox version or any plans to release the game via Xbox’s cloud gaming service. If you want to play it at launch, your only options are a PS5 console or a capable gaming PC.

Lost Soul Aside editions and pricing

While you won’t find Lost Soul Aside on Xbox Game Pass, fans still have multiple purchasing options across PS5 and PC. The game will launch with two editions, tailored for different types of players:

Standard Edition

Priced at $59.99, the Standard Edition includes the full base game, along with pre-order bonuses such as Kaser’s original outfit, 10x High Potions, and 500 Divinity’s Gold coins. It is available digitally on the PlayStation Store, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition, priced at $69.99, adds extra content on top of the Standard Edition. This includes an exclusive “Golden Blaze” outfit for Arena, three unique weapon skins, two gameplay-boosting accessories, plus a digital soundtrack and artbook.

