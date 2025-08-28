How to play Lost Soul Aside demo

Lost Soul Aside, a highly anticipated action RPG from Ultizero Games, is finally launching on August 29, 2025, after years in development. The story will follow a heroic protagonist, Kaser, as he embarks on a journey to save humankind from a dimensional being. For those deciding whether to purchase this Final Fantasy-esque title, the developers have rolled out a demo on PS5.

Ad

Although the save data will not carry over to the final version, the demo is still supposed to offer a vivid gameplay experience, which should be sufficient to help gamers make a final purchase decision. This article discusses how you can play the Lost Soul Aside demo.

Lost Soul Aside demo: Everything you need to know

Check out the demo before making the purchase (Image via Sony)

The Lost Soul Aside demo is scheduled to launch alongside the actual game on August 29, 2025. Depending on where you live, this date may also be August 28, due to possible time zone differences. As of writing, the free version has been announced for PlayStation 5 only.

Ad

Trending

Servers in Australia, Japan, and New Zealand have already received the trial version. The demo will subsequently kick off for other regions on the slated date. Here’s how you can access it:

Head to the PlayStation Store and sign in if you haven't done it already.

Search up the game and navigate to its main page.

Find the free demo edition.

Click on the download button to begin the installation process.

Ad

Also read: Is Lost Soul Aside Digital Deluxe Edition worth buying?

What’s the download size?

The total download size for the demo is roughly 39 GB, so be sure to free up your storage space accordingly. The version includes several minutes of gameplay and two boss battles. Unfortunately, your save data will not carry over to the full game; otherwise, you could have gotten a head start in the single-player campaign.

Ad

That said, the experience should provide a clear picture of what the story is all about. You can also test out the fast-paced combat system that many find appealing.

Also read: All weapons revealed so far

Will there be a PC demo?

As of writing, the Lost Soul Aside demo is exclusive to PS5. It seems Sony currently has no plans to make the trial version available beyond the console. Moreover, the developers have been silent about the launch, so there’s little hope for PC users.

However, you can still look forward to the full version's launch on Steam. You can also expect to see an official announcement if a PC demo becomes available at a later date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.