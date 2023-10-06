Do you need to purchase Modern Warfare 3 to play the Beta?

The Beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be released on October 6, 2023. This Beta version of Sledgehammer’s latest first-person shooter will let players get their hands on the game's multiplayer mode. Early access to Modern Warfare 3 will also enable players to contribute useful feedback for a better Day One experience when the game is officially launched.

With that said, if you’re wondering whether you need to purchase Modern Warfare 3 to play the Beta, this article is for you.

Do you have to buy Modern Warfare 3 to play the Beta?

The answer is yes. You do need to buy Modern Warfare 3 to play the Beta. However, it is important to note a few things first. Like previous COD titles, the beta will first be available to PlayStation players on the first weekend. Other players will get it on the second weekend, which includes an open access period for all.

In a broader sense, you will have the most time to access the beta if you are playing on a PlayStation and have pre-ordered the game. The players playing on a different platform will have to wait until the second weekend to get their hands on Call of Duty’s latest installment.

The beta release dates of MW 3 on all platforms are listed below

MW 3 Beta Weekend for PlayStation users

Friday, Oct. 6, to Saturday, Oct. 7 (PlayStation early access)

Sunday, Oct. 8, to Tuesday, Oct. 10 (PlayStation open beta)

MW 3 Beta Weekend for Other Platforms

Thursday, Oct. 12, to Friday, Oct. 13 (PC and Xbox early access, PlayStation open beta)

Saturday, Oct. 14, to Monday, Oct. 16 (PC, Xbox, and PlayStation open beta)

How to get Modern Warfare 3 early beta access

To get beta access to MW3, you will have to pre-order the game on your respective platform. After that, you will immediately get a beta code that will grant you access to the beta.

However, it is also worth mentioning that you can still access the beta without purchasing. For that to happen, you will just have to wait for the open beta period on the specific platform.

How to redeem the early access code

You need to head over to the official website of Call of Duty and sign in to your account. There, you need to enter the code and select your platform and region. According to the official instructions from Call of Duty, once your early access beta code is redeemed, you will be registered for early access. You will then receive an access token via email before the Open Beta begins.

Call of Duty fans should anticipate a lot from the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta. Early access players will be able to delve into the action, test their skills, and determine the future of this highly anticipated video game.