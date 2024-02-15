Do story choices matter in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden?

Banishers Ghosts of New Eden presents an exhilarating campaign that challenges players to conquer difficult objectives. It's an action RPG where players must not only vanquish formidable foes and bosses but also engage with various in-game characters. Similar to other RPGs, this game employs conversation as a key element for campaign advancement, yet it introduces a unique twist to interaction.

Basically, there are two distinct playable characters, and their decisions at crucial points throughout the campaign significantly influence the storyline progression. Delve deeper into the mechanics of decision-making in Don't Nod's latest outing by exploring the details below.

Why choices matter in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

You will get some dialogue options to make decisions while interacting with the NPCs. (Image via Steam)

Decisions during conversations hold significance in this game. As you progress through the campaign, traversing various biomes and encountering numerous NPCs, interaction becomes key.

Dialogue choices present themselves during these interactions, albeit with no direct impact on the overarching plot. Instead, they often serve to conclude the conversation or provide additional regional insights.

However, crucial moments arise within the main campaign, particularly after completing a Haunting Case. Following the resolution of such cases, the protagonists of Banishers Ghosts of New Eden, Red and Antea, confront critical decisions.

These decisions, facilitated through a selection process, wield considerable influence over the storyline. Importantly, they shape Antea's progression, ultimately determining the culmination of her story.

These options will shape Antea's progression, ultimately determining the culmination of her story. (Image via Focus Entertainment)

These significant choices diverge from typical dialogue options and come in three distinct alternatives: Blame, Banish, and Ascend. Opting for Blame entails sacrificing settlers, resulting in their demise but offering essential essence for Antea's Resurrection ritual.

Ascend, on the other hand, pertains to the ghost haunting the settlers, allowing it to transcend the mortal realm. Finally, the choice of Banish grants the ability to permanently eliminate the ghost, employing mystical powers to expel spirits from existence.

Other things in Banishers Ghosts of New Eden

You will come across powerful enemies. (Image via Steam)

In addition to grasping the mechanics of choice, comprehending the game's setting is crucial. While Banishers Ghosts of New Eden is not an open world, the game boasts an expansive environment divided into five distinct regions, each containing various sub-regions. Notably, these regions are intricately interconnected, offering pathways to other areas and biomes within the game.

However, players must exercise caution, as formidable enemies and powerful bosses are scattered throughout the regions and may unexpectedly confront them. Therefore, readiness for battle is essential. These elements collectively enhance the gameplay experience, making it more immersive and enjoyable.

