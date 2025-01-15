Doctor Strange and Mantis to get brand new skins in Marvel Rivals soon

Marvel Rivals will introduce two new skins for Doctor Strange and Mantis on January 17, 2025. The game's Season 1 update already integrated a lot of new gameplay content including two new heroes, a new map, and a fresh game mode. The developers are gearing up to bring the remaining two Fantastic Four family members and expand the roster of playable characters.

Doctor Strange and Mantis are two of the most popular picks and have dominated the meta in their categories. Doctor Strange had a spike in pick rate due to the massive shield that can mitigate an enormous amount of incoming damage. Mantis, as a Strategist, can provide unmatched healing while dishing out lethal damage and disorienting opponents with her sleep ability.

We highlight the upcoming Doctor Strange and Mantis skins in Marvel Rivals.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

When will the new Doctor Strange and Mantis skins be released in Marvel Rivals?

The new Doctor Strange Sorcerer Immortal and Mantis Jade Maiden cosmetics will be launched in Marvel Rivals on January 17, 2025, at 9:00 UTC/ 1:00 am PST. This information was confirmed by the publishers after sharing a post on X on the game's official page. The post also featured an image of both characters in the new skins, providing the community with a first look. The exact price of the skins hasn't been announced at the time of writing. It is also unknown whether the cosmetics will arrive as a bundle or standalone items.

The post also hinted about the possible origins of the skins. It talks about unleashing the power of K’un Lun, suggesting that both cosmetics will likely link the heroes to the home of the Iron Fist. It is mostly described as a mystical city that exists in a different dimension, which makes entering the region almost impossible.

This may have served as an inspiration for the developers while creating the new Doctor Strange Sorcerer Immortal and Mantis Jade Maiden skins. The makeover of both characters contains majestic designs with Jade-themed highlights and matching accent colors. Although Mantis already has a base green theme, Doctor Strange has a completely fresh design with a different color scheme.

Fans will likely be able to get their hands on these skins by purchasing them from the store after the cosmetics become available. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

