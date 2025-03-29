Does Atomfall have fast travel?

Many players may be wondering if Rebellion Developments' Atomfall has a fast travel option. While this feature would have been incredibly helpful in the game, given that it's an open-world survival-action title, it is not available. However, there is a way to somewhat speed up traversal.

Atomfall is inspired by real-life events but follows a fictional storyline influenced by the Windscale disaster. The plot unfolds five years after the incident, with you being trapped inside a quarantine zone, tasked with investigating the Interchange, the region where the disaster occurred.

Fast travel option would've made Atomfall's world easier to navigate, but its absence is understandable

Atomfall takes a unique gameplay approach and lacks predefined objectives. Instead, you must explore, find clues, and interact with people to uncover secrets and escape the quarantine zone. This requires extensive exploration, which means moving in and out of regions frequently.

There are four main regions (excluding the Interchange): Slatten Dale, Wyndham Village, Skethermoor, and Casterfell Woods. Naturally, a fast travel option would have made navigation more convenient.

All available regions in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

However, the absence of fast travel is understandable. The world, while open, isn’t significantly large, making navigation manageable. Additionally, walking or running between locations encourages players to discover clues on the way, enhancing immersion.

Another reason for excluding fast travel may be the title’s length. The game can be completed in 10–15 hours on a first playthrough. Once familiar with the steps, players can finish it in under four hours by focusing solely on escaping.

The best way to navigate Atomfall faster

Although Atomfall lacks fast travel, there is a way to speed up movement. After activating the Interchange, traveling becomes easier.

The Interchange map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rebellion)

To do this, you must collect four Atomic Batteries, locate the entrances to each region, and power up the four data centers — Alpha, Bravo, Charlie, and Delta. Once all are activated, you can use the Interchange to move between regions more efficiently.

This is because Wyndham Village serves as a central hub, connecting all the other regions. To travel from Slatten Dale to Skethermoor or from Slatten Dale to Casterfell Woods, you must pass through Wyndham. The same applies when traveling between Casterfell Woods and Skethermoor.

However, once the Interchange is activated, you can use it to travel directly between regions, making navigation easier.

