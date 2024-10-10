Does FragPunk have controller support?

FragPunk is a new 5v5 hero-shooter which has now been released worldwide. While it might seem like any other first-person shooter (FPS) title, it has a unique card system that can flip over rounds with unique rules. This might help keep the game interesting, as every round will have a pace of its own, depending on the cards you choose. It is a bold new approach to the somewhat stale FPS meta and could introduce a fresh competitive scene.

This article will highlight if the game supports controllers as input for PC.

Can you play FragPunk with controllers

Yes, FragPunk does support the controller input for PC players. Therefore, fans can plug in their controllers while playing on a PC and enjoy a console-like experience. This is a great step that can help the community choose their comfort input and enjoy the game however they prefer.

Does FragPunk have Mouse and Keyboard support for consoles

Yes, players can choose to play with a mouse and keyboard on their console devices to play the game. However, the aim assist feature will be disabled if fans wish to play the game on the console with a keyboard and mouse.

Unique card system in the Bad Guitar Studio FPS title (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Removing aim assist on consoles when players play with a mouse and keyboard is an adept step to maintain the integrity of the game. Such a solution can greatly improve the overall experience and remove any distinct advantage one player can hold over others during gameplay.

Is FragPunk available on all platforms?

FragPunk is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Bad Guitar Studio might launch the game on more devices in the future.

