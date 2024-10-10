Does FragPunk have controller support?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Mar 10, 2025 09:44 GMT
FragPunk controller input support explored (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)
FragPunk controller input support explored (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk is a new 5v5 hero-shooter which has now been released worldwide. While it might seem like any other first-person shooter (FPS) title, it has a unique card system that can flip over rounds with unique rules. This might help keep the game interesting, as every round will have a pace of its own, depending on the cards you choose. It is a bold new approach to the somewhat stale FPS meta and could introduce a fresh competitive scene.

Ad

This article will highlight if the game supports controllers as input for PC.

Can you play FragPunk with controllers

Yes, FragPunk does support the controller input for PC players. Therefore, fans can plug in their controllers while playing on a PC and enjoy a console-like experience. This is a great step that can help the community choose their comfort input and enjoy the game however they prefer.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Does FragPunk have Mouse and Keyboard support for consoles

Yes, players can choose to play with a mouse and keyboard on their console devices to play the game. However, the aim assist feature will be disabled if fans wish to play the game on the console with a keyboard and mouse.

Unique card system in the Bad Guitar Studio FPS title (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)
Unique card system in the Bad Guitar Studio FPS title (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

Also Read: FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

Ad

Removing aim assist on consoles when players play with a mouse and keyboard is an adept step to maintain the integrity of the game. Such a solution can greatly improve the overall experience and remove any distinct advantage one player can hold over others during gameplay.

Is FragPunk available on all platforms?

FragPunk is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Bad Guitar Studio might launch the game on more devices in the future.

Ad

Read More: Is FragPunk available on PS4 and Xbox One?

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

Can you play FragPunk on console?
Is FragPunk free to play?
Is FragPunk available on Nintendo Switch?

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी