Is FragPunk available on Nintendo Switch?

By Jay Sarma
Modified Aug 27, 2024 05:22 GMT
FragPunk key art (Image via Bad Guitar Studios)

NetEase Games and Bad Guitar Studios' brand-new card-based FPS title, FragPunk, is all set for its Closed Beta release in October. This has left fans wondering whether the game will be supported across different consoles. Unfortunately, while the title does support newer generation consoles, it will not be available on Nintendo Switch.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the supported platforms that can run FragPun and other relevant information. To know more, read below.

Which platforms can run FragPunk?

As per the official website, FragPunk is only supported on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Microsoft Windows platforms. As evident, this title, for now, is only exclusive to products under Microsoft. Furthermore, being an FPS in the latest generation, the title has graphical and processing demands that can only be fulfilled by the newest generations of consoles listed above.

As for PC players, they will be able to run this free-to-play shooter game provided they have the specifics that at least fulfill the minimum requirements to run the title. Here's a detailed look into the minimum system requirements for NetEase Games and Bad Guitar Studios' brand-new FPS game:

Minimum requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.
  • OS *: Windows 7 64-bit or newer versions of Windows, such as Windows 10, or Windows 11.
  • Processor: Intel i7 8th generation or AMD Zen2
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or equivalent AMD variant
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Network: A stable Broadband Internet connection to run the live-service game.
  • Storage: 35 GB of available space.
  • Additional Notes: SSD required. This configuration is recommended for current testing.

Read more: FragPunk minimum and recommended system requirements

What can we expect from FragPunk's Closed Beta release?

FragPunk's Closed Beta Test release has been confirmed for October 2024. While we do not have access to a specific release date, we expect the game to go live within the first two weeks of October.

The Closed Beta sequence will provide players with a glimpse into the world of this revolutionary new first-person shooter title. NetEase Games' newest title uses a unique concept of card decks to tweak a character's abilities. This will allow players to customize their decks and incorporate a unique gameplay style for their preferred characters.

This title undoubtedly rewards players for their creativity, and it will be interesting to see how the game fares in the competitive FPS environment. That said, players should be wary that a CBT does not indicate that a game has been finalized for release. It is merely a glimpse into a playable form of the title, which still has to undergo a lot of developmental processes and bug fixes.

Also read: Is FragPunk available on PS4 and Xbox One?

For more related news and guides about FragPunk, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports section.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
