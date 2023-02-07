Does Hogwarts Legacy have keyboard-and-mouse support (KBM) on the Xbox Series X|S?

Hogwarts Legacy has gone live on Early Access, and Xbox Series X|S is one of the several platforms on which gamers can enjoy the launch.

Unlike the PC platform, the game has gone live on consoles, thanks to a different release schedule followed by both Xbox and PlayStation. Interestingly, Microsoft's console offers the best of both worlds, thanks to the facility of keyboard-and-mouse (KBM) support.

Typically, the Xbox Series X|S' primary input method is the controllers that come with the package. Gamers can choose from different options, and even third-party devices can be utilized. Hence, the choices are unlimited, and other options are based on a person's budget.

However, Xbox has always emphasized the accessibility part of its console, a prime example of which is its existing Game Pass service.

It appears that Avalanche Software, the developer of Hogwarts Legacy, has been able to include full KBM support on the Xbox's current-gen console. Unfortunately, there are certain limitations, but let's look at what players can enjoy with this feature. It's worth noting that the current capabilities might be improved with the post-launch patch.

Disclaimer: KBM features have worked for the writer on their assigned hardware. Support can vary based on different devices.

Xbox Series X|S getting KBM support on Hogwarts Legacy will make players' lives easier

There are some immense benefits of a console having KBM support. Of course, its effectiveness depends on the genre and nature of the game, but the feature is primarily positive irrespective of the underlying conditions.

Hogwarts Legacy does have certain shooter elements, although there are no guns. Instead, players will be using their wands to target enemies and cast spells, and there are multiple ones at that. So naturally, it will require them to aim correctly at the targets to ensure they don't miss.

If someone is playing on the Xbox Series X|S console and having a hard time with the controller, they can easily switch to their favorite keyboard and mouse. The process is quite simple as well – they will need two USB-enabled devices. By connecting them to USB ports on the console, they can enjoy all the content just like they usually do on a PC.

This is an excellent feature considering many games that were released previously had to wait for future patches. Similar facilities can be enjoyed on titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty, allowing players to use a keyboard and mouse.

Limitations

Unlike the keyboard controls, controllers will offer players the choice (Image via Avalanche Software)

As of writing, Hogwarts Legacy enjoys full KBM support on the Xbox Series X|S. In other words, a player will be able to start and perform all the activities in the game without the need for a controller. But there's a catch in the form of an existing limitation worth noting.

Players won't be able to change the control settings on their keyboard and mouse. As of now, that ability is only there for Xbox controllers, which can be changed based on their in-game preferences.

It's unknown why such a limitation is present in Hogwarts Legacy, but that's the case so far. While players can move, aim, and perform all activities with KBM support, their preferences will be locked.

