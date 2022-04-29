Does Overwatch 2 have crossplay?

One of the most exciting aspects of online games, such as Overwatch 2, is playing with friends or family, regardless of the platform. Crossplay is how this feature is enabled, helping players not on the same platform to play together.

Users of Overwatch 2 are wondering if the game will feature crossplay. Here is what we know about crossplay so far.

Crossplay in Overwatch 2

When the original Overwatch game was released, it did not have crossplay. Every console and PC had its ecosystem where gamers had to play with others from their preferred system.

Over time, though, they were granted the ability to participate in crossplay, with Blizzard adding it to the game in 2021. Since then, fans have been able to play with others no matter their system.

While the original Overwatch does have crossplay, it does not allow PC and consoles users to play together during competitive matches. This is simply due to balancing issues accounting for the vast differences in movement and responsiveness between controllers and mouse(s) and keyboard.

However, they can still play in non-ranked modes with their friends, no matter what system they are playing on.

Does this mean that Overwatch 2 will have crossplay?

Unfortunately, there has been no official word on if Overwatch 2 will contain crossplay. The signs, however, look promising, leaning more towards an affirmative response.

Gamers already have crossplay for Overwatch, and it would be strange for it not to be included at this point. However, time will tell what the final decision will be regarding Overwatch 2 containing crossplay options.

Beta is out right now, although only for PC players

Users who wanted to participate in the open beta had to sign up for it before it launched on April 26. However, they are now playing the game and experiencing the PvP side of the game.

However, this beta test is only for PC players and is not available for those on other consoles. Unfortunately, at this time, even with the beta release, there is no word on crossplay.

What does beta for PC allow gamers to access?

Players of the beta are in for some pretty substantial changes. For one, the PvP mode is being reduced from 6v6 to 5v5 matches.

There is one less tank on teams, which shifts teams' playstyles quite slightly. There are numerous character reworks, along with a new character, Sojourn, as well as a few new maps for gamers to check out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer