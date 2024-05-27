Does The Rogue Prince of Persia need Ubisoft Connect to play?

The Rogue Prince of Persia is finally out in Early Access, but players might be wondering whether it requires Ubisoft Connect to play or not. Well, for now, it doesn't. Developer Evil Empire has confirmed that the latest Prince of Persia entry won't require Ubisoft Connect while it's still in Early Access. However, things will change when the game is released.

Following the release of version 1.0, players will enjoy optional support for Ubisoft Connect and Ubisoft accounts, but there will be no obligation to use Ubisoft Connect for this title.

The Rogue Prince of Persia won't need Ubisoft Connect to play

Concerns regarding The Rogue Prince of Persia requiring Ubisoft Connect stemmed from the foibles that plagued another Ubisoft title, The Crew. Shortly after the latter's official servers were shut down, Ubisoft started to revoke people's license of the game thus ending any hope of community servers.

So, the game — despite garnering players' interest — was taken away from their Ubisoft Connect libraries because its life cycle had come to an end. Since a paid product was removed, concerns exist regarding it happening again. Hence, there is pessimism surrounding this title's dependency on Ubisoft Connect.

However, The Rogue Prince of Persia is not included in Ubisoft+. Currently, the game is in Early Access, and you can get it on PC via Steam.

A lot of the newer Ubisoft titles, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Tom Clancy’s Division 2, and Watch Dogs Legion, were not available on Steam at the start of 2024. However, Ubisoft has since tried to make its games available on Steam, and as a result, the dependency on Ubisoft Connect has also diminished.

Despite being in Early Access, The Rogue Prince of Persia is doing well which might not have been the case had Ubisoft Connect been a mandatory obligation.

