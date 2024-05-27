Is The Rogue Prince of Persia on Ubisoft+?

The Rogue Prince of Persia is receiving a lot of attention from gamers who enjoy the Rogue-like genre. This latest entry in the Prince of Persia franchise is available for download from May 27, 2024, via Steam in Early Access. However, the era of game subscription services may beg one question: Can the game be enjoyed on Ubisoft+? After all, subscribing to Ubisoft+ often brings day-one access to brand-new titles without any additional costs.

Unfortunately, as of writing, the game is not available on Ubisoft+. This article will dive into the specifics of the availability of The Rogue Prince of Persia and if it will be coming anytime in the future.

The Rogue Prince of Persia (Early Access) is not available on Ubisoft+

For now, gamers can only purchase The Rogue Prince of Persia on Steam during its Early Access. This might be disappointing news for fans who want to enjoy the new Rogue-like with their Ubisoft+ subscription.

If the game was coming to the platform, players would have been able to enjoy it without any upfront cost. However, that is not the case for The Rogue Prince of Persia during Early Access.

That said, the availability might change as the game gets closer to its official release. Ubisoft has a history of adding games to Ubisoft+ after launch, with titles like Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey being added after their official release.

What is The Rogue Prince of Persia all about?

Developed by Evil Empire, the developers behind Dead Cells, this new entry in the Prince of Persia franchise takes our prince from a labyrinth Metroidvania-like setting to the world of procedurally generated rogue-like action.

Evil Empire has taken creative freedom to present this decades-old franchise in a new vibrant yet dark take. Fans of Dead Cells or Hades 2 will feel at home with its procedurally generated map and semi-linear exploration design.

At its core, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a 2D action-platformer featuring a vibrant color palette. The Prince can run parkour across obstacles, climb, dodge, and jump. There’s a primary weapon and a secondary weapon using which players can engage in a hack & slash combat.

Surviving and not taking damage is the key to success in any Rogue-like game. The same holds true for this title, where if players are careless, they have to restart from the very beginning.

The developers are acclaimed for boss designs and level designs and will test your reflexes and grasp of in-game mechanics. Enemies require learning their move patterns, perfecting the dodge timing, and using a mix of tools to gain the upper hand in combat.

Compared to other entries in the series, Rogue Prince of Persia offers a more replayable experience. Although the game is shorter when compared to the likes of Hades 2, it has enough depth to keep the fans of Rogue-like busy for hours.

