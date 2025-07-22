Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have early access?

By Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
Modified Jul 22, 2025 07:48 GMT
Early access for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explored (Image via 505 Games)
Early access for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers explored (Image via 505 Games)

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be released on July 24, 2025, and can be pre-ordered for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game doesn't have a demo version for newcomers to try, so you'll have to check out gameplay content from the official media uploaded to supported platforms. Fortunately, the publisher has provided two editions for the game: base and deluxe.

Ad

Wuchang: Fallen Feather doesn't have an early access feature at the time of writing this article. Read on to know more.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Is there early access for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

No, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers does not have early access. This means fans pre-purchasing the game won't be able to play before the global release date. However, those who have already made the purchase can start pre-loading the game when it becomes available. There are some pre-order bonuses for users who buy either edition of the Souls-like RPG.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Players purchasing the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers base version will gain access to the White Spectre and Night Spectre (costume sets), Vermillion War Club (weapon), and Glistening Red Mercury (upgrade item). This variant of the game is currently priced at $49.99 on Steam and may change after the title’s full release.

Ad

Also read: 7 best souls-like games to play while waiting for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Deluxe Edition costs $59.99 and provides a larger list of pre-order benefits. This includes a total of four costume sets, four weapons, and the Blood of Changhog upgrade item. Although some of the items may eventually become available in the game for purchase, these can be crucial for beginners to progress. Having better gear can make completing challenges and winning fights against mysterious monsters easier.

Ad

The game has great visuals and seemingly complex fighting mechanics to help fans experience a unique adventure. As a pirate in the Ming Dynasty’s declining years, you will need to fight against unknown mutations while figuring out your role and identity. Exploring the world for more powerful weapons is a part of the journey, so equipping a strong starting kit can have a major impact.

Check out the game's official website to deep-dive into all pre-order bonuses and gameplay media. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma

Twitter icon

Krishanu Ranjan Sarma covers Call of Duty, Apex Legends, and Valorant content for the Esports & Gaming division at Sportskeeda, helping readers stay on top of the latest metas, strategies, and updates.

Krishanu was drawn to online video games when introduced to Dota 2 and the Counter-Strike titles as a teenager. He has since moved on to multiplayer shooters like Valorant, CS2, Call of Duty, and Apex Legends. Among these, he favors the fast-paced battle royale gameplay of Apex Legends; if given a chance, Krishanu would love to drop into the arena and learn the lore first-hand.

Krishanu follows official social media announcements, press releases, and live developer streams for news and updates. However, when it comes to in-depth guides, he draws on his gameplay knowledge to provide tried-and-tested tips and strategies.

Krishanu's content has raked in over 3 million reads in less than two years. He has interviewed many professional esports players, including Valorant stars Mimi, Juliano, Daiki, meL, and Roxi, as well as HLTV award winner and Counter-Strike 2 player Zywoo. He is an avid follower of Valorant esports tournaments, with Paper Rex (PRX) being his favorite.

In his downtime, Krishanu likes capturing moments on film and editing videos. He keenly observes different shots and production-grade lighting techniques when watching movies and TV shows. He also likes listening to music and discovering new genres.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishanu Ranjan Sarma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications