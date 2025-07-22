Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have early access?

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will be released on July 24, 2025, and can be pre-ordered for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game doesn't have a demo version for newcomers to try, so you'll have to check out gameplay content from the official media uploaded to supported platforms. Fortunately, the publisher has provided two editions for the game: base and deluxe.Wuchang: Fallen Feather doesn't have an early access feature at the time of writing this article. Read on to know more.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.Is there early access for Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?No, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers does not have early access. This means fans pre-purchasing the game won't be able to play before the global release date. However, those who have already made the purchase can start pre-loading the game when it becomes available. There are some pre-order bonuses for users who buy either edition of the Souls-like RPG.Players purchasing the Wuchang: Fallen Feathers base version will gain access to the White Spectre and Night Spectre (costume sets), Vermillion War Club (weapon), and Glistening Red Mercury (upgrade item). This variant of the game is currently priced at $49.99 on Steam and may change after the title’s full release.Also read: 7 best souls-like games to play while waiting for Wuchang: Fallen FeathersThe Deluxe Edition costs $59.99 and provides a larger list of pre-order benefits. This includes a total of four costume sets, four weapons, and the Blood of Changhog upgrade item. Although some of the items may eventually become available in the game for purchase, these can be crucial for beginners to progress. Having better gear can make completing challenges and winning fights against mysterious monsters easier.The game has great visuals and seemingly complex fighting mechanics to help fans experience a unique adventure. As a pirate in the Ming Dynasty’s declining years, you will need to fight against unknown mutations while figuring out your role and identity. Exploring the world for more powerful weapons is a part of the journey, so equipping a strong starting kit can have a major impact.Check out the game's official website to deep-dive into all pre-order bonuses and gameplay media. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Does Wuchang: Fallen Feathers have a demo?How to preload Wuchang: Fallen Feathers - System requirements and file size explored“The map design philosophy of Dark Souls 1”: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers dev on inspirations, gameplay, and more