Dota 2 7.30c: Top 5 hero changes in the new patch

With only a month left before TI 10, Valve does not have long to iron out the new Dota 2 update, 7.30.

The patch, titled 7.30c, brought some expected changes to this end. The most notable inclusion in this Dota 2 patch is the addition of Dawnbreaker to Captain's Mode. Essentially, this marks her entry into pro tournaments, and players will get to see a good amount of Dawnbreaker action in the upcoming TI.

Other than this, the patch changed the numbers and stats for a lot of heroes, including nerfs for the usual suspects like Clinkz and Keeper of The Light.

Five Dota 2 heroes incurring changes in update 7.30c

5) Nerfed: Sven

Sven changes in Dota 2 7.30c

A Base Attack time increment reduces Sven's overall efficiency with attack speed items. The big nerf here is in Sven's ultimate. God's Strength lasting only about two-thirds as long is going to make it very easy to kite around.

Furthermore, Sven got hit with a lot of indirect nerfs. The biggest of these hits is the fact that neutral stacks grant 15% less gold and that Echo Sabre was nerfed. Overall, Sven is still a viable pick solely due to the new guaranteed critical from Silver Edge but may dethrone Sven from the top 5 carries of Dota 2.

4) Buffed: Undying

Undying Enter caption changes in Dota 2 7.30c

What has made Undying great again since 7.30 is the talent that adds to Decay damage.

This makes it so that Undying can push out waves with Decay in the mid-game, granting him a reliable way to flash-farm and brings him in line with other wave-clearing roamers in Dota 2 like Lina. The base mana regen increase and buff to the Decay talent is a nod to this in patch 7.30c.

3) Nerfed: Keeper of The Light

KoTL changes in Dota 2 7.30c

The Keeper of The Light mid build popularized by Leon "Nine" Kirilin has skyrocketed for good reason. One of these is his reliable wave-clear. In 7.30, a maxed-out Illuminate can one-shot a Dota 2 creep wave with the spell amp from three Null Talismans.

After the 7.30c nerfs, however, this is only possible with four Null Talismans. Having four inventory slots occupied just for stat items up until the midgame is not nearly as viable in the higher brackets. The higher travel time also makes it easier to dodge.

2) Buffed: Witch Doctor

Witch Doctor changes in Dota 2 7.30c

The positive changes to buffed heroes on 7.30c have been underwhelming, the only significant ones being Tusk and Weaver. None of this, however, compares to the magnitude of the buff that Witch Doctor's Aghanim's Shard upgrade got.

Up until now, the cooldown of Voodoo Switcheroo was nearly as high as Death Ward itself. For a 1400 gold investment, a Dota 2 support has to make hefty sacrifices in terms of itemization, even in games that are going well.

With an almost 50% reduction to its cooldown, Voodoo Switcheroo is now at least a viable purchase at the cost of a delayed Ghost Scepter or Glimmer Cape.

1) Nerfed: Omniknight

Omniknight changes in Dota 2 7.30c

Omniknight had been largely irrelevant prior to 7.30. As a support hero in Dota 2, Omniknight was mediocre, redeemed only by a huge cumulative buff to melee cores that were needed to dive into the fray, like Sven.

Now that Sven is nerfed in 7.30c, half of the reason behind Omniknight's resurgence in pick rate is already gone. On top of this, Heavenly Grace being dispellable makes Omniknight borderline unjustifiable as a pick in any Dota 2 game.

