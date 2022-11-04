Dota 2 Battle Pass 2022 Part 2: Candyworks, Diretide, Crystal persona, new cavern crawl, and more

This year's Dota 2 The International finally drew to a close after weeks of scintillating displays, with Tundra Esports being crowned the champions after a 3-0 victory over Team Secret. Although post-TI blues are expected, fans don't need to fret much as Valve has launched the second part of Battle Pass 2022, along with a host of goodies.

Earlier this year, Valve announced that they would be restructuring the Battle Pass 2022 into two parts and that it would start much later than usual. Their aim was to continue the Battle Pass long after TI was over so that they could sustain the hype and excitement of the annual tournament in the months after.

There's a lot of new content in the second part of the Dota 2 Battle Pass, and this article covers the major highlights.

Dota 2 Battle Pass 2022 Part 2 is finally live

Part 2 of the Battle Pass starts on November 3 and will stay active until January 12 of next year. It comes during the post-tournament season and introduces "a frigid twist on the classic Diretide event." The Immortal Treasure 2 has also finally arrived.

Valve's announcement of Part 2 welcomed players to join in on "the Hallo-wintery fun" as the lava fields of TI turn to ice and Roshan awakens from his candy stupor. The Diretide event is a fan favorite, and its return is surely set to delight both returning and new players alike.

The new seasonal game mode will see players take part in "The Frostivities" to liberate Roshan's candy from thieving Greevils, throw it into the enemy's Taffy Wells, and wait for Roshan to destroy the well with the highest number. Players will have to choose a trusty mount to traverse the terrain.

Part 2 also unveils the Candyworks & Treasure Emporium for Dota 2 players to cash in on. They can trade in the candy they've earned from the Battle Pass by playing games or by recycling treasures in the shop. In exchange, they will receive all manner of goodies, including items, couriers, wards, battle points, Arcanas, and even a custom Roshan skin.

The Conduit of the Blueheart persona for Crystal Maiden has also arrived at level 148 of the Battle Pass. The persona refreshes the iconic support's original model with an ageless wolf avatar that is accompanied by a wolf pup. There are new animations, custom hero assets, over 600 exclusive voice lines, and new effects in play for Dota 2 fans to enjoy.

Voidstory Asylum, the second Arcana in this year's Dota 2 Battle Pass, is slated to be coming soon. Players will have to climb up to level 383 to acquire the Razor Arcana when it is launched. Part 1 of the Dota 2 Battle Pass saw the long-anticipated launch of the Faceless Void Arcana.

Immortal Treasure 2 has also been released and contains the following items:

Limbs of Lycosidae - Broodmother

Draca Mane - Huskar

Sullen Sanctum - Necrophos

Insight of Forlorn Precipice - Dark Seer

Draconic Divide - Dragon Knight

Tremors of the Tandem Storm - Disruptor

Golden Draca Mane - Huskar

Golden Sullen Sanctum - Necrophos

Bloodfeather Finery - Queen of Pain

The 2022 Battle Pass Emblem

New Versus screens, Diretide at level 117, and Nemestice at level 239 have also been added. The Cave Johnson Announcer Pack can be unlocked at level 75. New Taunts have also made their way to Dota 2, including those for Elder Titan, Primal Beast, Underlord, Dark Seer, and Outworld Destroyer. Finally, the Diretide Shader Effect can be equipped at level 62.

The International 2022 Swag Bag provides all Dota 2 players a chance to unlock a Battle Pass for free so they can level up and unlock the items. Valve also recently revealed that Muerta would be the next hero to join the fray early next year.

