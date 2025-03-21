Dota 2's latest draft changes spell doom for tracker websites

Dota 2 released an update on March 19, 2025, imposing some restrictions on how Immortal Drafts work. There are various changes to make ranked queues an overall better experience for the elite 0.5% of Dota 2, but one specific change spells out disaster for pro stat-tracking websites.

Ad

According to the update, any player with 8500+ MMR will no longer have a visible match history, and all their match data, including replays, will be hidden — even if you are on the player's friend list.

This jeopardizes not only websites like Dota2ProTracker, but also all channels to watch truly high-MMR matches live, and even replay clip channels.

Dota 2's recent draft change cordons off immortal draft, but leaves some doors open

Dota 2's new Immortal Draft rules (Image via Valve)

The biggest change that will affect the broader Dota 2 player base is the disabled WebAPI for MMR 8500+ matches. Players who make this cutoff must now register their account with an official name before they can rank queue. Afterwards, their profile and match history also becomes invisible to everyone else.

Ad

Trending

Due to WebAPI-walling, no extraneous websites can now track these profiles, meaning you won't get to see which carry someone like Yatoro is spamming lately, or what build he's trying.

However, although it builds a bubble with the 8500+ MMR society, the new changes don't isolate it. Immortal Drafts can still be matched with players with 6500+ MMR, who don't have these privacy restrictions imposed upon their profile. So the meta builds can still trickle down to the general Dota 2 population — the process will just be slower than before.

Ad

Meanwhile, places like 24/7 high-MMR streams through replays will no longer exist, except through streamers like Qojqva.

Here are all the changes listed on the patch note documentation:

Immortal Draft rules will now be used if any player is above 8500 MMR (roughly the top 0.5% of players). (Previously, the cutoff was 6500 MMR, roughly the top 1.5% of players.)

Immortal Draft games do not show up in public match history. Replay access is restricted to game participants, and these games are not listed in Web APIs.

Players who are above 8500 MMR (the top 0.5% of players) are now required to register an official name to queue for ranked. This name cannot be changed and will be displayed during the pre-game player draft phase of Immortal Draft games. Approximately half of players at this rank already have an official name registered.

Players above 8500 MMR who are guaranteed to play an Immortal Draft game may not queue for ranked as a party. Unranked is unchanged.

Changed the way MMR gain/loss works in Immortal Draft games to better take into consideration the possible outcomes based on player draft choices.

Ad

Check out more Dota 2 news and guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.