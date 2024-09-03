Dota 2 TI 2024: 5 players to look out for

The International, Dota 2’s most prestigious tournament, is upon us again, and with it comes a plethora of talent ready to battle for the coveted Aegis of Champions. TI 2024, the thirteenth edition of this grand spectacle, promises intense competition, with players from around the globe showcasing their skills on the biggest stage.

Among the many talented individuals, a few stand out as key players who could significantly impact the tournament's outcome. Here are five players to keep an eye on as the action unfolds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 players to keep an eye on during Dota 2 TI 2024

1) Michal "Nisha" Jankowski (Team Liquid)

Michal "Nisha" Jankowski (Image via Liquipedia)

Michal "Nisha" Jankowski is not a stranger to the limelight. Being the midlaner for Team Liquid, Nisha has consistently shown to be one of the best to have ever done it.

With great mechanical skill and a hero pool that seems to have no end, he is a fearsome opponent across all fields. His strategic mind and ability to outplay opponents even took him to the very pinnacle of the Dota 2 scene.

Having been instrumental in Team Secret’s deep runs at previous TIs, including a second-place finish in 2022, Nisha has now become the cornerstone for Team Liquid. His performance will prove vital in Liquid's success during TI 2024.

With his eyes set on lifting the Aegis, Nisha is one such player who can turn the tide of any game.

2) Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf (Team Falcons)

Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf (Image via Liquipedia)

Ammar "ATF" Al-Assaf's rise to the top has been meteoric. Coming into prominence in OG's rebuild, ATF immediately established himself as one of the most exciting offlaners in the Dota 2 circuit.

His aggressive playstyle, coupled with his huge hero, pool enables him to take control of lanes and make space for his team. Having played for Nigma Galaxy and then Quest Esports, ATF finally found his home and continued to show his skill and potential in Team Falcons.

This year, the Falcons have clutched a few trophies and much of it has to do with ATF's nonstop aggression and pure brilliance. Going into TI 2024, ATF might very well make the difference in this tournament.

3) Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen (Falcons Esports)

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen (Image via Liquipedia)

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen's name rings a bell regarding excellence in the Dota 2 support role. Considered by many as among the best Position 4 players in the world, Cr1t- had been a staple in the competitive scene for years on end.

His time with Evil Geniuses and Shopify Rebellion in North America, though successful regionally, often ended in disappointment on the international stage. This year he finally made the big jump to Europe, finding a home with Falcons Esports. Falcons is now one of the most evident contenders for the Aegis.

Known for impeccable game sense and flexibility to adapt to whatever the ever-changing meta brings, Cr1t- is set to make quite an impact in TI 2024. His experience and versatility could be the edge Falcons need to go all the way.

4) Wang "Ame" Chunyu (Xtreme Gaming)

Wang "Ame" Chunyu (Image via Liquipedia)

Wang "Ame" Chunyu's name has been a constant in the carry role for almost a decade now. He is among the finest Dota 2 players China has ever nurtured, and he is among the best carries in the world time after time.

Despite that kind of incredible success, the Aegis had always escaped Ame's grasp, as he got close multiple times. Ame now plays for Xtreme Gaming, determined to break the TI curse that has befallen Chinese teams for the past years. He performs wonders under pressure and can fit into any situation.

On the battlefield, he is unstoppable. But this year's TI 2024 will be a test, and all eyes will be looking at Ame as he tries to get this title that has eluded him throughout his career.

5) Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk (Team Spirit)

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk (Image via Liquipedia)

Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, better known as Raddan, has turned himself into a living legend in the Dota 2 world. Having two TIs in his pocket, Yatoro proved multiple times that he is among the most dreaded carry players out there.

His versatility is unmatched, with a record-breaking number of rampages on The International main stage, achieved while playing 14 different heroes over 20 games.

Mixed with his insane hero pool, exceptional decision-making, and charismatic personality, Yatoro is a key figure in Team Spirit's lineup. As the defending champions, Team Spirit will be under immense pressure, and Yatoro’s performance will be crucial to their chances of repeating their success.

Expect him to deliver moments of brilliance that could very well define TI 2024.

As The International 2024 approaches, the hype is palpable. With these five players leading the charge for their teams in battle, this could very well be one of the most exciting displays at the highest level of Dota 2.

Be it Nisha's midlane mastery, ATF's offlane aggression, Cr1t-'s support brilliance, Ame's carry prowess, or Yatoro's game-changing plays, they're the ones to watch as they compete for the greatest prize in esports.

