Dota 2: How to play Treant Protector and best build

Treant Protector is a unique hero in Dota 2, known for his exceptional ability to heal structures and allies, provide vision across the map, and lock down enemies with crucial crowd control. This support remains a valuable pick even after the major changes of Patch 7.34, particularly for teams looking to dominate map control and extend the game by protecting their towers.

This guide will cover how to play Treant Protector effectively, focusing on his best builds, positioning, talents, and item choices, along with strategies to maximize his impact in all the game's stages.

Understanding Treant Protector's role in Dota 2

Treant Protector as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Treant Protector is primarily played as a Position 5 support, though he can also be effective as a Position 4 support, providing utility and control throughout the game.

How to effectively play Treant Protector in Dota 2

Treant Protector's Agaric Flourish set (Image via Valve)

Playing Treant Protector effectively revolves around using your abilities to protect your team, sustain your structures, and control the battlefield. During the laning phase, focus on harassing enemies and ensuring your carry has a good start.

Nature's Grasp is Treant Protector’s primary ability for area control. It creates a patch of vines that slow enemies down and deals damage over time. Use it to zone enemies, secure kills, or protect your towers from enemy pushes. The slow and damage are especially effective in narrow spaces like jungles or ramps.

Leech Seed is a powerful ability that drains health from an enemy and heals allies around it. This ability is useful for both offensive and defensive situations. Use it to trade favorably in lane, heal your carry, or slow down an enemy during a gank. The healing can turn the tide of early clashes.

Living Armor is Treant Protector’s signature ability, allowing you to heal and provide armor to any allied unit or structure globally, which means you can cast this skill from anywhere on the map.

This ability is crucial for defending towers and keeping your teammates alive in critical moments. Use it strategically to prevent tower damage, assist allies in fights, or even protect yourself during dangerous situations.

Overgrowth is Treant Protector’s ultimate, which roots all enemies in a large area, preventing them from moving, attacking, or using most abilities. This is a powerful team-fight ability, capable of disrupting the entire enemy team.

Use it to initiate fights, counter enemy initiations, or secure kills when combined with your team’s damage output.

Best Dota 2 Treant Protector builds

Treant Protector's position 5 (left) and 4 (right) support builds (Image via Valve)

Position 5 Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Healing Salve, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Iron Branch, Enchanted Mango.

Tango, Healing Salve, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Iron Branch, Enchanted Mango. Early Game: Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace.

Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace. Core Items: Aether Lens, Force Staff, Glimmer Cape.

Aether Lens, Force Staff, Glimmer Cape. Late Game: Aghanim’s Scepter, Lotus Orb, Refresher Orb.

As a Position 5 support, your goal is to provide your team utility and protection. Tranquil Boots offer movement speed and health regeneration, allowing you to roam and support your team effectively. Aether Lens increases your cast range, making it easier to use your abilities from a safe distance.

Force Staff adds mobility for yourself and your allies, helping with positioning and escapes. Glimmer Cape offers invisibility and magic resistance, providing a way to save yourself or your teammates from dangerous situations.

In the late game, Aghanim’s Scepter enhances your ability to provide vision and heal with Living Armor, Lotus Orb reflects spells and removes debuffs, and Refresher Orb allows you to cast Overgrowth twice in a fight, potentially deciding the outcome of a game.

Position 4 Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Healing Salve, Orb of Venom, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward.

Tango, Healing Salve, Orb of Venom, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward. Early Game: Arcane Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace.

Arcane Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace. Core Items: Meteor Hammer, Blink Dagger, Aghanim’s Scepter.

Meteor Hammer, Blink Dagger, Aghanim’s Scepter. Late Game: Guardian Greaves, Lotus Orb, Refresher Orb.

As a Position 4 support, Treant Protector can be more aggressive and focus on initiating fights. Arcane Boots ensures you have the mana needed to cast your abilities frequently. Meteor Hammer allows you to push towers and provides a powerful follow-up to Overgrowth, enabling you to stun multiple enemies.

Blink Dagger gives you the mobility to initiate fights with Overgrowth or escape from danger. Aghanim’s Scepter enhances your map presence with Living Armor’s global range.

In the late game, Guardian Greaves improve your team’s sustain, Lotus Orb offers spell reflection, and Refresher Orb doubles your impact in fights with an additional Overgrowth.

Tips and tactics for Treant Protector in Dota 2

Treant Protector's Guardians of Nature set (Image via Valve)

Map control: Use Nature’s Grasp and Living Armor to control the map and protect your towers. Keep your structures healthy to delay the enemy’s push and extend the game.

Use Nature’s Grasp and Living Armor to control the map and protect your towers. Keep your structures healthy to delay the enemy’s push and extend the game. Vision and positioning: Take advantage of Treant Protector’s natural invisibility in trees to place deep wards or set up ambushes. Your ability to provide vision and surprise enemies is one of your key strengths.

Take advantage of Treant Protector’s natural invisibility in trees to place deep wards or set up ambushes. Your ability to provide vision and surprise enemies is one of your key strengths. Overgrowth timing: Time your Overgrowth carefully during fights to maximize its impact. Use it to disable key enemy heroes, allowing your team to focus them down or disrupt their abilities.

Time your Overgrowth carefully during fights to maximize its impact. Use it to disable key enemy heroes, allowing your team to focus them down or disrupt their abilities. Healing and sustain: Use Living Armor proactively to heal allies and structures. It’s an excellent tool for keeping your carry in the fight longer or preventing chip damage on towers.

Pros and cons of Treant Protector in Dota 2

Pros:

Strong map control and tower defense with Living Armor.

Excellent crowd control with Overgrowth.

High survivability with natural invisibility and healing abilities.

Versatile in both offensive and defensive roles.

Cons:

Limited mobility without items like Blink Dagger or Force Staff.

Relies on positioning and trees for maximum effectiveness.

Vulnerable to AoE spells that can reveal his invisibility.

Can be countered by heroes with high mobility or vision abilities.

Treant Protector Talents to pick in Dota 2

Treant Protector's Moonshard set (Image via Valve)

Level 10: -4s Nature's Grasp Cooldown or +2 Living Armor Heal Per Second (Choose based on your team’s needs for crowd control or healing)

-4s Nature's Grasp Cooldown or +2 Living Armor Heal Per Second (Choose based on your team’s needs for crowd control or healing) Level 15: +18% Leech Seed Movement Slow

+18% Leech Seed Movement Slow Level 20: +45 Leech Seed Damage/Heal or +8 Living Armor Bonus Armor (Both are good, so choose according to the team's needs)

+45 Leech Seed Damage/Heal or +8 Living Armor Bonus Armor (Both are good, so choose according to the team's needs) Level 25: 450 AoE Living Armor or -35s Overgrowth Cooldown (Pick based on how often you use those specific skills)

These talents enhance Treant Protector’s ability to control fights and sustain his team. The Level 25 choices are particularly impactful, with healing more opponents or using your Ultimate skill more often.

Best Treant Protector Items in Dota 2

Aether Lens: Increases cast range, allowing you to use your abilities more effectively from a distance.

Increases cast range, allowing you to use your abilities more effectively from a distance. Force Staff: Provides mobility for yourself and your allies, helping with positioning and escapes.

Provides mobility for yourself and your allies, helping with positioning and escapes. Glimmer Cape: Offers invisibility and magic resistance, which are crucial for saving yourself or your teammates.

Offers invisibility and magic resistance, which are crucial for saving yourself or your teammates. Blink Dagger: Adds mobility for initiating fights or escaping.

Adds mobility for initiating fights or escaping. Aghanim’s Scepter: Enhances your global presence and healing capabilities with Living Armor.

Enhances your global presence and healing capabilities with Living Armor. Refresher Orb: Allows you to cast Overgrowth twice in a fight, doubling your impact.

FAQs about Treant Protector in Dota 2

Treant Protector's Splintering Awe set (Image via Valve)

1) How to play Treant Protector effectively?

Control the map with Nature’s Grasp and Living Armor, protecting your towers and allies. Use your invisibility to place deep wards or set up ambushes. Time your Overgrowth to disable key enemy heroes and maximize your team’s impact in fights.

2) What is Treant Protector’s role in Dota 2?

Treant Protector is typically played as a Position 5 or 4 support, focusing on map control, tower defense, and crowd control in team fights.

3) Who can counter Treant Protector?

Heroes with high mobility, AoE spells that reveal invisibility, or abilities that provide vision can counter Treant Protector. Heroes like Slark, Zeus, or Beastmaster can pose significant challenges to Treant’s playstyle.

