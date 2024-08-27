Dota 2: How to play Sand King and best build

Sand King is a versatile and highly impactful hero in Dota 2, known for his powerful initiation and area-of-effect (AoE) damage. As of Patch 7.34, Sand King remains a popular pick in both pub games and professional play, particularly as an offlaner or Position 4 support. His ability to control the battlefield with stuns and burst damage makes him a key contributor to team fights.

This guide will cover how to play Sand King effectively, focusing on his best builds, positioning, talents, and item choices, along with strategies to maximize his impact throughout the game.

Understanding Sand King's role in Dota 2

Sand King as seen in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

Sand King is primarily played as a Position 3 offlaner or a Position 4 roaming support. There, his main roles are to initiate fights, control the map, and disrupt the enemy team with his potent AoE abilities.

How to effectively play Sand King in Dota 2

Sand King's Elusive Destroyer set (Image via Valve)

Playing Sand King effectively requires understanding how to maximize the impact of his abilities in both early game and team fights. During the laning phase, Sand King’s Burrowstrike is a versatile tool for both offense and defense.

Use it to secure last hits, harass enemy heroes, and escape ganks. With good positioning, you can use Burrowstrike to set up kills for your team or escape from dangerous situations. Remember that it stuns all enemies in a line, so aim to hit multiple targets whenever possible.

Sand Storm is a key ability that allows Sand King to remain hidden while dealing damage to enemies within its area. Use it to harass enemies, farm creeps, or escape from danger. When combined with Burrowstrike, Sand Storm can be used to finish off low-health enemies or deter them from chasing you.

Caustic Finale, Sand King's innate ability, causes enemies to explode when they die, dealing damage to surrounding units. This makes the character a strong laner against melee heroes and an excellent farmer in the mid-game. Use Caustic Finale to push lanes and clear creep waves efficiently.

Use your Stinger skill to secure the last hit and harass. This AoE move also applies Caustic Finale to all units it hits, so use that to your advantage

Epicenter, Sand King’s ultimate, is a game-changing ability that deals massive AoE damage and slows enemies. The key to using it effectively is to channel it in a hidden location before blinking into the enemy team to maximize its impact.

In team fights, aim to hit as many enemies as possible with both Epicenter and Burrowstrike, ensuring your team can follow up with additional damage and disables.

Best Dota 2 Sand King builds

Sand King's position 3 and 4 builds (Image via Valve)

Position 3 Offlane build:

Starting Items: Tango, Stout Shield, Enchanted Mango, Clarity, Healing Salve.

Tango, Stout Shield, Enchanted Mango, Clarity, Healing Salve. Early Game: Boots of Speed, Magic Wand, Bracer.

Boots of Speed, Magic Wand, Bracer. Core Items: Blink Dagger, Arcane Boots, Veil of Discord.

Blink Dagger, Arcane Boots, Veil of Discord. Late Game: Black King Bar, Shiva’s Guard, Aghanim’s Scepter, Heart of Tarrasque.

As an offlaner, Sand King’s primary focus is on initiating fights and disrupting the enemy team. Blink Dagger is a core item that allows you to position yourself perfectly for Burrowstrike and Epicenter.

Arcane Boots provide the mana needed to spam your abilities, while Veil of Discord amplifies your magical damage and makes your spells even more potent.

In the late game, Black King Bar ensures you can channel Epicenter without being interrupted. Meanwhile, Shiva’s Guard adds survivability and an AoE slow.

To wrap up, Aghanim’s Scepter further enhances your crowd-control and Heart of Tarrasque gives you more tankiness.

Position 4 Roaming Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Wind Lace, Clarity, Sentry Ward, Observer Ward.

Tango, Wind Lace, Clarity, Sentry Ward, Observer Ward. Early Game: Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace.

Tranquil Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace. Core Items: Blink Dagger, Eul’s Scepter of Divinity, Force Staff.

Blink Dagger, Eul’s Scepter of Divinity, Force Staff. Late Game: Aghanim’s Shard, Guardian Greaves, Aeon Disk, Octarine Core.

As a roaming support, your focus is on creating space for your team by setting up kills and disrupting the enemy’s farm. Tranquil Boots provide the movement speed and health regeneration needed for effective roaming.

Blink Dagger remains essential for initiation, while Eul’s Scepter of Divinity offers a secondary disable and can help you set up Burrowstrike. Force Staff adds mobility and utility, allowing you to escape or reposition in fights.

In the late game, Aghanim’s Shard constantly applies debuffs on your tagets, which makes it a more potent tool for controlling the battlefield. Meanwhile, Guardian Greaves and Aeon Disk increase your survivability. Octarine Core is also a great item that allows you to use your spells more often, bringing in tankiness and additional mana regen.

Tips & tactics for Sand King in Dota 2

Sand King's Ironclad Mold set (Image via Valve)

Epicenter timing: Epicenter's success depends heavily on positioning and timing. Try to channel it out of sight, then Blink into the enemy team for maximum damage. If possible, start the channel when your team is ready to engage.

Epicenter's success depends heavily on positioning and timing. Try to channel it out of sight, then Blink into the enemy team for maximum damage. If possible, start the channel when your team is ready to engage. Burrowstrike angles: Always look for opportunities to hit multiple enemies with Burrowstrike. Its stun duration can turn the tide of a fight if you catch several key targets.

Always look for opportunities to hit multiple enemies with Burrowstrike. Its stun duration can turn the tide of a fight if you catch several key targets. Sand Storm usage: Use Sand Storm to control areas during fights, farm safely, or escape from ganks. With Aghanim’s Shard, Sand Storm becomes even more potent, allowing you to move and slow enemies within its area.

Use Sand Storm to control areas during fights, farm safely, or escape from ganks. With Aghanim’s Shard, Sand Storm becomes even more potent, allowing you to move and slow enemies within its area. Use Stinger to capitalize on Caustic Finale: Trying to get as many targets as possible is an easy advantage as it applies Caustic Finale to all of them. Follow up the Stinger after a successful multi-targeted Burrowstrike or Epicenter.

Pros and cons of Sand King in Dota 2

Pros:

Strong team fight presence with high AoE damage and stuns.

Excellent initiator with Blink Dagger and Epicenter.

Can clear waves and jungle camps quickly with Caustic Finale.

Highly mobile with Burrowstrike and Blink Dagger.

Cons:

Reliant on Blink Dagger for initiation and effective team fighting.

Vulnerable during Epicenter channeling if interrupted.

Mana-intensive, requiring good mana management or items like Arcane Boots.

Falls off in effectiveness if the game goes very late without proper itemization.

Which Sand King Talents to pick in Dota 2

Sand King's Majesty of the Forbidden Sands set (Image via Valve)

Level 10: +8% Stinger Slow

+8% Stinger Slow Level 15: +150 Burrowstrike Cast Range

+150 Burrowstrike Cast Range Level 20: -2 Burrowstrike Cooldown

-2 Burrowstrike Cooldown Level 25: 35% Sand Storm Slow and Blind (if you play position 4) or +10 Epicenter Pulses (if you play position 3)

These talents enhance Sand King’s effectiveness in fights and his ability to sustain himself. While Level 25 will be on the basis of what role you play, Level 15 and 20 talents will help you initiate and execute Burrowstrike.

Best Sand King Items in Dota 2

Blink Dagger: Essential for initiating with Burrowstrike and Epicenter, allowing you to position perfectly in fights.

Essential for initiating with Burrowstrike and Epicenter, allowing you to position perfectly in fights. Arcane Boots: Provides the mana needed to sustain your ability usage throughout the game.

Provides the mana needed to sustain your ability usage throughout the game. Eul’s Scepter of Divinity: Offers a secondary disable, mana regeneration, and the ability to set up Burrowstrike.

Offers a secondary disable, mana regeneration, and the ability to set up Burrowstrike. Black King Bar: Ensures you can channel Epicenter without interruption during team fights.

Ensures you can channel Epicenter without interruption during team fights. Shiva’s Guard: Provides armor, a slowing aura, magic-resistance reduction, and additional AoE damage, enhancing your team fight presence.

FAQs about Sand King in Dota 2

Sand King's Ruler of the Frostbite Dunes set (Image via Valve)

1) How to play Sand King effectively?

Maximize your impact by timing your Epicenter and Burrowstrike perfectly during team fights. Focus on acquiring key items like Blink Dagger and Arcane Boots early to ensure you can initiate effectively. Use Sand Storm and Caustic Finale to control lanes and farm efficiently.

2) What is Sand King’s role in Dota 2?

Sand King is typically played as a Position 3 offlaner or a Position 4 support, focusing on initiating fights, controlling the battlefield, and dealing significant AoE damage. He excels in creating space for his team and disrupting the enemy’s formation.

3) Who can counter Sand King?

Heroes with high mobility or magic immunity, such as Anti-Mage or Juggernaut, can be difficult for Sand King to deal with. Additionally, heroes with silences or stuns, like Silencer or Lion, can interrupt Sand King’s channeling of Epicenter, reducing his effectiveness in fights.

