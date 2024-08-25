Dota 2: How to play Night Stalker and best build

Night Stalker is a fearsome hero in Dota 2, known for his unparalleled power during the night. As of Patch 7.34, Night Stalker continues to be a dominant force in the game, especially when played as an offlaner or a carry. His ability to control vision, silence enemies, and dive into the backlines makes him a formidable presence in team fights.

This guide will cover how to play Night Stalker effectively, focusing on his best builds, positioning, talents, and item choices, along with strategies to maximize his impact during both day and night phases.

Understanding Night Stalker's role in Dota 2

Night Stalker as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Night Stalker is typically played as a Position 3 offlaner, where he can leverage his tankiness and early-game presence. However, he can also be played as a Position 4 roamer or even as a Position 1 carry in certain lineups that capitalize on his night-time dominance.

How to effectively play Night Stalker in Dota 2

Night Stalker's Darkness Wailing set (Image via Valve)

Night Stalker is a hero who thrives in darkness, and understanding how to manage the day-night cycle is key to playing him effectively. During the early game, your primary objective is to survive until the first night (5:00 minutes).

Until then, focus on farming and staying safe in the lane. Use Void to secure last hits or harass the enemy, and Crippling Fear to silence dangerous spellcasters or prevent escapes.

Once the first night begins, your power spikes significantly. Night Stalker becomes one of the most dangerous heroes on the map due to his increased movement speed, attack speed, and vision. This is the time to start hunting down vulnerable enemies.

Use your enhanced vision to scout the map, avoid wards, and pick off isolated targets. Coordination with your team is crucial during this period, as your effectiveness diminishes during the day.

In the mid game, Night Stalker’s role is to initiate fights, silence key targets, and provide vision control. A well-timed Dark Ascension can turn the tide of battles by giving your team superior vision and the ability to isolate and eliminate priority targets.

Use Blink Dagger or Force Staff to initiate, followed by Crippling Fear to silence key heroes and prevent them from casting spells.

As the game transitions into the late game, Night Stalker’s power can wane if not properly itemized. Focus on maintaining vision control with Dark Ascension, picking off supports, and providing utility to your team.

Items like Black King Bar and Aghanim’s Scepter ensure that you can remain effective, even as the day-night cycle continues.

Best Dota 2 Night Stalker builds

Night Stalker's position 3 and 1 builds (Image via Valve)

Position 3 Offlane build:

Starting Items: Tango, Stout Shield, Quelling Blade, Healing Salve

Tango, Stout Shield, Quelling Blade, Healing Salve Early Game: Phase Boots, Magic Stick, Bracer

Phase Boots, Magic Stick, Bracer Core Items: Echo Sabre, Black King Bar, Blink Dagger

Echo Sabre, Black King Bar, Blink Dagger Late Game: Aghanim’s Scepter, Assault Cuirass, Abyssal Blade

As an offlaner, your focus is on surviving the early game and farming until the first night. Phase Boots give you mobility and attack speed, which are crucial during the night. Echo Sabre enhances your burst damage and mana sustain, while Black King Bar provides the magic immunity needed to dive into fights.

Blink Dagger allows you to initiate and surprise enemies, while Aghanim’s Scepter enhances Dark Ascension, giving you superior vision and night-time dominance.

In the late game, Assault Cuirass increases your team’s survivability and damage, while Abyssal Blade adds a reliable stun. If the game is going on after buying the essentials, consider upgrading Blink Dagger into Overwhelming Blink and Echo Sabre into Harpoon.

Position 1 Carry build:

Starting Items: Tango, Quelling Blade, Stout Shield, Slippers of Agility

Tango, Quelling Blade, Stout Shield, Slippers of Agility Early Game: Power Treads, Magic Stick, Wraith Band

Power Treads, Magic Stick, Wraith Band Core Items: Echo Sabre, Black King Bar, Skull Basher, Nullifier, or Silver Edge (depending on the opposite team's composition)

Echo Sabre, Black King Bar, Skull Basher, Nullifier, or Silver Edge (depending on the opposite team's composition) Late Game: Aghanim’s Scepter, Satanic, Abyssal Blade

As a carry, Night Stalker’s primary focus is on farming during the day and taking over the game at night. Power Treads provide attack speed and flexibility, while Wraith Band helps with early stats.

Echo Sabre and Black King Bar are core items for burst damage and survivability. Skull Basher adds additional lockdown, making it easier to secure kills during the night. Nullifier or Silver Edge will give you additional damage with the utility required for that particular game.

In the late game, Aghanim’s Scepter maximizes your night-time power, while Satanic and Abyssal Blade ensure you can sustain through fights and lockdown key targets.

Tips & tactics for Night Stalker in Dota 2

Night Stalker's Unfettered Malevolence set (Image via Valve)

Night-time dominance: Always be aware of the day-night cycle. Your power spikes dramatically at night, so plan your ganks and team fights accordingly. Use the first night to gain momentum and snowball into the mid game.

Always be aware of the day-night cycle. Your power spikes dramatically at night, so plan your ganks and team fights accordingly. Use the first night to gain momentum and snowball into the mid game. Vision control: Dark Ascension gives you unparalleled vision during the night. Use this to your advantage to scout out enemies, place wards, and control key areas of the map.

Dark Ascension gives you unparalleled vision during the night. Use this to your advantage to scout out enemies, place wards, and control key areas of the map. Silencing key targets: Crippling Fear is a powerful tool against spellcasters. Use it to silence high-priority targets in team fights, preventing them from turning the fight with their abilities.

Crippling Fear is a powerful tool against spellcasters. Use it to silence high-priority targets in team fights, preventing them from turning the fight with their abilities. Positioning: Night Stalker is most effective when he can initiate on the backlines and disrupt the enemy team’s formation. Use Blink Dagger or Force Staff to get into position and create chaos.

Pros and cons of Night Stalker in Dota 2

Pros

Unmatched power during the night, with increased vision, movement speed, and attack speed

Strong silencing ability that can disable multiple heroes in team fights

High mobility and tankiness, allowing him to dive into the backlines and create chaos

Excellent at controlling the map and securing objectives during the night

Cons

Weak during the daytime, with reduced effectiveness and vulnerability to ganks

Relies heavily on the day-night cycle for power spikes

Can be kited or controlled by heroes with high mobility or strong disables

Requires good timing and coordination to maximize his night-time effectiveness

Which Night Stalker Talents to pick in Dota 2

Level 10: +6s Dark Ascension Duration

+6s Dark Ascension Duration Level 15: +35% Hunter in the Night Status Resistance if you play position 3 or +25 Dark Ascension Damage if you are playing position 1

+35% Hunter in the Night Status Resistance if you play position 3 or +25 Dark Ascension Damage if you are playing position 1 Level 20: +20 Strength

+20 Strength Level 25: -50s Dark Ascension Cooldown or +100 Hunter In The Night Attack Speed (pick according to your preference and playstyle)

These talents are designed to enhance Night Stalker’s strengths during the night. The perks at levels 15 and 20 make him a formidable presence on the map, while the Level 25 talents both enhance Dark Ascension's viability.

Best Night Stalker Items in Dota 2

Night Stalker's Legends of Darkheart Pursuit set (Image via Valve)

Echo Sabre: Provides burst damage and mana sustain, ideal for Night Stalker’s playstyle

Provides burst damage and mana sustain, ideal for Night Stalker’s playstyle Black King Bar: Essential for magic immunity, allowing you to dive into fights without fear of being disabled

Essential for magic immunity, allowing you to dive into fights without fear of being disabled Blink Dagger: Provides initiation and mobility, enabling you to catch enemies and control the fight

Provides initiation and mobility, enabling you to catch enemies and control the fight Aghanim’s Scepter: Enhances Dark Ascension, giving you unparalleled vision and power during the night

Enhances Dark Ascension, giving you unparalleled vision and power during the night Assault Cuirass: Boosts your armor and attack speed, helping you survive longer and deal more damage in fights

FAQs about Night Stalker in Dota 2

1) How to play Night Stalker effectively?

Maximize your impact during the night by ganking and securing kills. Use Dark Ascension to gain vision control and initiate fights. Focus on silencing key targets and diving the backlines to disrupt the enemy team.

2) What is Night Stalker's role in Dota 2?

Night Stalker is typically played as a Position 3 offlaner or Position 1 carry. His primary role is to control the map during the night, initiate fights, and silence key targets to prevent them from casting spells.

3) Who can counter Night Stalker?

Heroes with strong disables, like Lion or Shadow Shaman, can lock down Night Stalker, especially during the day. Additionally, heroes with high mobility, like Anti-Mage or Ember Spirit, can be difficult for Night Stalker to catch and silence.

