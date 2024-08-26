Dota 2: How to play Undying and best build

Undying is one of Dota 2’s most resilient and disruptive heroes, excelling in both early-game clashes and extended team fights. As of Patch 7.34, Undying remains a powerful force in the game, particularly in the offlane or as a support.

His ability to weaken enemies, sustain himself and his allies, and control large areas during fights makes him an invaluable asset to any team.

This guide will cover how to play Undying effectively, focusing on his best builds, positioning, talents, and item choices, along with strategies to maximize his impact throughout the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Understanding Undying's role in Dota 2

Undying as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Undying is typically played as a Position 4 or 5 support, where his primary role is to harass enemies, secure early kills, and provide utility to his team. However, he can also be played as a Position 3 offlaner in certain lineups that benefit from his tankiness and disruptive abilities.

Trending

Also read: How to play Dota 2's Ringmaster and best build

How to effectively play Undying in Dota 2

Undying's Fallen Rule set (Image via Valve)

Undying is a hero who thrives in early aggression and sustained team fights. During the laning phase, your main goal is to pressure the enemy carry and support with Decay.

Decay steals strength from enemies, reducing their health pool while increasing yours, allowing you to trade effectively and even secure kills. Use Decay to harass and zone out enemy heroes, making it difficult for them to farm or contest the lane.

Tombstone is Undying’s signature ability, and it becomes a game-changer in team fights. When placed in the right position, Tombstone summons zombies that slow and damage enemies, making it hard for them to escape or fight effectively.

The key to using Tombstone is positioning it in a way that forces the enemy to either retreat or waste valuable time and resources trying to destroy it. In team fights, try to place Tombstone on high ground or in areas where it’s difficult for the enemy to reach.

Soul Rip is another important ability that can be used both offensively and defensively. It heals allies and damages enemies based on the number of units around, making it a versatile tool in both clashes and large team fights. Use Soul Rip to save teammates or finish off low-health enemies.

Undying’s ultimate, Flesh Golem, turns him into a tanky, damage-dealing monster. It amplifies the damage taken by enemies in an area around him and increases his movement speed, making him a formidable presence in fights.

When activated, use Flesh Golem to dive into the enemy team, focusing on spreading the damage amplification debuff to as many enemies as possible.

Also read: How to play Dota 2's Medusa and best build

Best Dota 2 Undying builds

Undying's position 4/5 and 3 builds (Image via Valve)

Position 4/5 Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Enchanted Mango, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward.

Tango, Enchanted Mango, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward. Early Game: Arcane Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace.

Arcane Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace. Core Items: Aether Lens, Mekansm, Force Staff, Aghanim's Scepter.

Aether Lens, Mekansm, Force Staff, Aghanim's Scepter. Late Game: Guardian Greaves, Glimmer Cape, Shiva’s Guard.

As a support, Undying’s focus is on utility and sustainability. Arcane Boots provide the mana regeneration needed to spam Decay and Soul Rip. Aether Lens increases your cast range, allowing you to contribute to fights from a safer distance.

Mekansm provides team-wide healing, making it ideal for sustaining your team during skirmishes and pushes. Force Staff adds mobility, both for initiating and for saving teammates.

In the late game, Guardian Greaves offers more healing and a dispel, while Glimmer Cape adds survivability. Shiva’s Guard provides an area-of-effect slow and reduces enemy healing, making it particularly effective in extended fights.

Position 3 Offlane build:

Starting Items: Tango, Quelling Blade, Enchanted Mango, Stout Shield.

Tango, Quelling Blade, Enchanted Mango, Stout Shield. Early Game: Phase Boots, Magic Wand, Bracer.

Phase Boots, Magic Wand, Bracer. Core Items: Hood of Defiance, Pipe of Insight, Lotus Orb, Aghanim's Scepter.

Hood of Defiance, Pipe of Insight, Lotus Orb, Aghanim's Scepter. Late Game: Assault Cuirass, Shiva’s Guard, Heart of Tarrasque.

As an offlaner, Undying’s role is to be a frontline tank and a constant source of pressure on the enemy team. Phase Boots give you mobility and attack speed, helping you trade effectively in the lane.

Hood of Defiance and Pipe of Insight provide the magic resistance needed to survive against spellcasters. Lotus Orb offers both dispel and reflect abilities, adding to your survivability and utility.

In the late game, Assault Cuirass increases your team’s armor and attack speed, while Shiva’s Guard and Heart of Tarrasque make you nearly unkillable in extended fights.

Also read: How to play Dota 2's Rubick and Best Build

Tips & tactics for Undying in Dota 2

Undying's Dirgeful Overlord set (Image via Valve)

Decay stacking: Use Decay repeatedly on enemy heroes to reduce their health pool significantly. This makes them easier to kill and gives you a substantial health advantage in fights.

Use Decay repeatedly on enemy heroes to reduce their health pool significantly. This makes them easier to kill and gives you a substantial health advantage in fights. Tombstone positioning: Place your Tombstone in strategic locations where the enemy team will have difficulty reaching it. High ground or areas with limited access are ideal for maximizing its effectiveness.

Place your Tombstone in strategic locations where the enemy team will have difficulty reaching it. High ground or areas with limited access are ideal for maximizing its effectiveness. Soul Rip usage: Be mindful of how many units are around when using Soul Rip. In crowded areas, it can heal or damage for a significant amount, turning the tide of a skirmish or saving a crucial ally.

Be mindful of how many units are around when using Soul Rip. In crowded areas, it can heal or damage for a significant amount, turning the tide of a skirmish or saving a crucial ally. Flesh Golem timing: Use Flesh Golem at the start of a team fight to amplify damage taken by the enemy and to ensure you survive the initial burst damage.

Also read: How to play Dota 2's Wraith King and Best Build

Pros and cons of Undying in Dota 2

Pros:

Strong early-game presence with Decay and Tombstone.

High sustain in fights with Soul Rip and Flesh Golem.

Excellent in team fights, especially in enclosed spaces or around objectives.

Can zone out or even kill enemy heroes in the laning phase with Decay.

Cons:

Falls off in the late game if not properly itemized.

Tombstone can be easily destroyed if poorly placed.

Limited mobility, making it hard to escape ganks or reposition in fights.

Relies heavily on good positioning and team coordination.

Also read: How to play Dota 2's Abaddon and best build

Which Undying Talents to pick in Dota 2

Level 10: -15s Tombstone Cooldown

-15s Tombstone Cooldown Level 15: +10 Soul Rip Damage/Heal or +20 Zombie Damage (Choose based on what position you play)

+10 Soul Rip Damage/Heal or +20 Zombie Damage (Choose based on what position you play) Level 20: Tombstone On Death

Tombstone On Death Level 25: +50% Flesh Golem Strength Bonus

These talents are designed to enhance Undying’s strengths in team fights and sustain. The Level 20 talent is particularly important, which summons a Tombstone when you fall in battle ensuring there are two of them for added disruption to the enemies.

Also read: Dota 2 Heroes Tier List in Patch 7.37b

Best Undying Items in Dota 2

Undying's Seablight Procession set (Image via Valve)

Arcane Boots: Provides much-needed mana regeneration for spamming Decay and Soul Rip.

Provides much-needed mana regeneration for spamming Decay and Soul Rip. Aether Lens: Increases your cast range, allowing you to use your abilities more effectively from a distance.

Increases your cast range, allowing you to use your abilities more effectively from a distance. Mekansm: Offers team-wide healing, crucial in team fights.

Offers team-wide healing, crucial in team fights. Force Staff: Adds mobility for both initiating and saving teammates.

Adds mobility for both initiating and saving teammates. Guardian Greaves: Combines Arcane Boots and Mekansm, providing even more healing and a dispel.

Combines Arcane Boots and Mekansm, providing even more healing and a dispel. Shiva’s Guard: Provides an area-of-effect slow and reduces enemy healing, making it effective in extended fights.

Also read: Dota 2 heroes with the highest picks in Riyadh Masters 2024

FAQs about Undying in Dota 2

1) How to play Undying effectively?

Maximize your early-game impact by aggressively using Decay to zone out enemies and secure kills. Position Tombstone in strategic locations during team fights, and use Soul Rip to sustain your team. As the game progresses, focus on building items that enhance your tankiness and utility.

2) What is Undying's role in Dota 2?

Undying is typically played as a Position 4 or 5 support, focusing on harassing the enemy in the laning phase and providing utility in team fights. He can also be played as a Position 3 offlaner, where he takes on a more tanky, frontline role.

3) Who can counter Undying?

Heroes with strong burst damage or mobility, such as Lina or Storm Spirit, can pose a threat to Undying. Additionally, heroes that can quickly destroy Tombstone, like Phantom Lancer or Monkey King, can mitigate much of Undying’s impact in team fights.

Check our other Dota 2 Hero guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!