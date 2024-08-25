Dota 2: How to play Juggernaut and best build

Juggernaut is one of Dota 2’s most iconic and versatile carries, known for his incredible sustainability, powerful abilities, and capacity to deal significant damage in team fights. As of Patch 7.34, Juggernaut remains a top pick in both pub games and professional play, thanks to his ability to scale well into the late-game and his effectiveness in various situations.

This guide will cover how to play Juggernaut properly, focusing on his best builds, positioning, talents, and item choices, along with strategies to maximize his impact throughout the game.

Understanding Juggernaut's role in Dota 2

Juggernaut as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

Juggernaut is primarily played as a Position 1 carry, where his focus is on farming, scaling, and leading his team to victory with his powerful abilities and itemization.

While he can also be played in the offlane or as a midlaner in certain matchups that favor his skillset, Juggernaut is most efficient if played as a carry. Therefore, it is better if this hero sticks to that role.

How to effectively play Juggernaut in Dota 2

Juggernaut's Bladeform Legacy Arcana set (Image via Valve)

Playing Juggernaut effectively requires a good balance between farming, participating in team fights, and knowing when to push objectives. In the early game, your focus should be on farming and staying alive in the lane.

Juggernaut’s Blade Fury is a powerful tool for both offense and defense, allowing you to secure last hits, harass the enemy, and avoid spells thanks to its magic immunity. Use Blade Fury to pressure the enemy safely and to secure early kills if the opportunity arises.

Healing Ward is another key ability that makes Juggernaut strong in extended engagements and pushes. Position your Healing Ward carefully, as it can sustain both you and your team during fights and sieges. Be mindful of its position to prevent the enemy from easily destroying it.

As you progress into the mid-game, Juggernaut should focus on farming key items like Battle Fury or Maelstrom to accelerate his farm and increase his damage output.

Once you have your core items, look to participate in team fights using your Omnislash. This ultimate ability can quickly turn the tide of battle if used correctly, especially when the enemy team is spread out or when targeting isolated heroes.

In the late-game, Juggernaut becomes a formidable force, capable of slicing through enemy heroes and structures alike. His itemization will largely determine his impact, so focus on acquiring items that enhance his damage output, survivability, and utility.

Using Omnislash at the right moment and leveraging your Blade Fury and Healing Ward effectively can secure victory in crucial late-game fights.

Best Dota 2 Juggernaut builds

Juggernaut's Pos 1 and alternate builds (Image via Valve)

Position 1 Carry build:

Starting Items: Tango, Quelling Blade, Slippers of Agility, Iron Branch, Healing Salve.

Tango, Quelling Blade, Slippers of Agility, Iron Branch, Healing Salve. Early Game: Phase Boots, Magic Stick, Wraith Band.

Phase Boots, Magic Stick, Wraith Band. Core Items: Battle Fury, Manta Style, Black King Bar.

Battle Fury, Manta Style, Black King Bar. Late Game: Butterfly, Abyssal Blade, Satanic.

Butterfly, Abyssal Blade, Satanic. Alternate situational items: Sange and Yasha, Mjollnir and Disperser. These items can replace most of the core and late-game items if the opponent team's composition demands it.

As a carry, Juggernaut’s primary focus is on maximizing his farming efficiency and scaling into a late-game powerhouse. Phase Boots provide early mobility and attack speed, allowing you to chase down enemies during Blade Fury or escape from sticky situations.

Battle Fury accelerates your farm by allowing you to clear waves and neutral camps quickly. Manta Style adds illusions for pushing, dodging spells, and dispelling debuffs. Black King Bar is essential for magic immunity in team fights, ensuring you can unleash your damage without being controlled.

In the late-game, Butterfly increases your evasion and attack speed, while Abyssal Blade provides a reliable stun and burst damage. Satanic gives you immense survivability with its lifesteal.

Alternative build (Offlane or Mid):

Starting Items: Tango, Stout Shield, Quelling Blade, Healing Salve.

Tango, Stout Shield, Quelling Blade, Healing Salve. Early Game: Power Treads, Magic Stick, Poor Man’s Shield.

Power Treads, Magic Stick, Poor Man’s Shield. Core Items: Diffusal Blade, Sange and Yasha, Black King Bar.

Diffusal Blade, Sange and Yasha, Black King Bar. Late Game: Eye of Skadi, Abyssal Blade, Aghanim’s Scepter.

In certain matchups, Juggernaut can be played as an offlaner or midlaner. Power Treads offer flexibility in switching between attack speed and survivability. Diffusal Blade gives you mana burn and a slow, making you a significant threat in the mid-game.

Sange and Yasha provide additional movement speed, status resistance, and damage, while Black King Bar is once again vital for magic immunity.

In the late-game, Eye of Skadi adds a slow and increases your stats, while Aghanim’s Scepter upgrades Omnislash to allow it to bounce more and hit additional targets.

Tips & tactics for Juggernaut in Dota 2

Juggernaut's Dashing Swordsman set (Image via Valve)

Omnislash usage: Use Omnislash when the enemy team is spread out or when you can isolate a key target so the move doesn't accidentally target enemies you don't want to. Avoid using it when the enemy has too many creeps or illusions nearby, as that can reduce its effectiveness.

Use Omnislash when the enemy team is spread out or when you can isolate a key target so the move doesn't accidentally target enemies you don't want to. Avoid using it when the enemy has too many creeps or illusions nearby, as that can reduce its effectiveness. Healing Ward positioning: Place your Healing Ward in a safe position during fights and pushes. It can often turn the tide of battles by sustaining your entire team.

Place your Healing Ward in a safe position during fights and pushes. It can often turn the tide of battles by sustaining your entire team. Blade Fury timing: Blade Fury provides magic immunity, so use it to dodge spells or escape dangerous situations. It’s also an effective tool for securing early kills when combined with an ally’s disable.

Blade Fury provides magic immunity, so use it to dodge spells or escape dangerous situations. It’s also an effective tool for securing early kills when combined with an ally’s disable. Farming patterns: Use Battle Fury or Maelstrom to farm efficiently. Always be aware of the map and rotate between jungle camps and lanes to maximize your farm.

Pros and cons of Juggernaut in Dota 2

Pros:

Versatile carry with strong early-, mid-, and late-game presence.

Blade Fury provides magic immunity, making him difficult to gank.

Healing Ward offers significant sustain for both Juggernaut and his team.

Omnislash is a powerful ultimate that can quickly eliminate key targets.

Scales well with items, making him a formidable late-game carry.

Cons:

Relies heavily on itemization to scale into the late game.

Vulnerable to burst damage and disables if caught without Blade Fury or Black King Bar.

Omnislash can be countered by illusions, creeps, or heroes with escape abilities.

Healing Ward is fragile and can be easily destroyed if not well-positioned.

Which Juggernaut Talents to pick in Dota 2

Level 10: -10s Healing Ward Cooldown

-10s Healing Ward Cooldown Level 15: +40 Movement Speed During Blade Fury

+40 Movement Speed During Blade Fury Level 20: +50% Blade Dance Lifesteal

+50% Blade Dance Lifesteal Level 25: +2 Healing Ward Hits to Kill or +1s Omnislash Duration

These talents are designed to enhance Juggernaut’s core strengths. The Level 20 talent choice is specifically a game changer for making you survive longer on the battlefield. But then you will effectively have decent attack speed that increases your lifesteal chances.

Best Juggernaut Items in Dota 2

Juggernaut's Armor of the Unyielding Mask set (Image via Valve)

Battle Fury: Increases farming speed and cleave damage, helping Juggernaut scale into the late game.

Increases farming speed and cleave damage, helping Juggernaut scale into the late game. Manta Style: Provides illusions for pushing, debuff dispel, and additional damage.

Provides illusions for pushing, debuff dispel, and additional damage. Black King Bar: Grants magic immunity, allowing Juggernaut to fight without fear of being disabled.

Grants magic immunity, allowing Juggernaut to fight without fear of being disabled. Butterfly: Boosts evasion and attack speed, making Juggernaut harder to kill and increasing his damage output.

Boosts evasion and attack speed, making Juggernaut harder to kill and increasing his damage output. Abyssal Blade: Provides reliable stun and burst damage, essential for locking down key targets.

Provides reliable stun and burst damage, essential for locking down key targets. Alternate situational items: Sange and Yasha, Mjollnir and Disperser

FAQs about Juggernaut in Dota 2

1) How to play Juggernaut effectively?

Maximize your farm in the early game while using Blade Fury for both offense and defense. Focus on key items that enhance your damage and survivability, and use Omnislash strategically in team fights to eliminate high-priority targets.

2) What is Juggernaut's role in Dota 2?

Juggernaut is primarily played as a Position 1 carry, focusing on farming and scaling into a late-game powerhouse. He can also serve as an offlaner or midlaner in certain matchups, leveraging his strong laning phase and ability to contribute in fights.

3) Who can counter Juggernaut?

Heroes with strong disables or burst damage, such as Lion or Lina, can pose a threat to Juggernaut. Additionally, heroes with high mobility, like Anti-Mage or Storm Spirit, can be difficult for Juggernaut to lock down, especially during Omnislash.

