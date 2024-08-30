Dota 2: How to play Silencer and best build

Silencer is a unique and versatile hero in Dota 2, capable of being played as both a core and a support. Known for his ability to disrupt enemies with silence effects and steal Intelligence from opponents, he can be a game-changer in the right hands.

As of Patch 7.34, Silencer's abilities got updated, making him even more effective in controlling the battlefield and punishing enemies who rely on spells.

This guide covers how to play Silencer effectively, including his best builds, talents, item choices, and strategies for both core and support roles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Understanding Silencer's role in Dota 2

Silencer as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

In Dota 2, Silencer is often played as a mid-laner or safe-lane carry, focusing on farming efficiently to build damage and survivability items. His Glaives of Wisdom, which scale with Intelligence, allow him to deal significant damage and snowballs by stealing Intelligence from enemies.

On the other hand, Silencer can also play as support, focusing on utility and crowd control rather than damage. He disrupts enemy initiations with Arcane Curse and Global Silence, protecting his team with disables and saves.

How to effectively play Silencer in Dota 2

Silencer's Heirlooms of Aeol Drias set (Image via Valve)

Silencer's playstyle varies depending on whether you're playing him as a core or a support, but the fundamentals remain the same: leverage his silence abilities to control enemies, deal consistent damage, and steal Intelligence to cripple spellcasters.

Arcane Curse is your primary harassment tool, particularly effective in team fights. It damages and slows enemies in an area, punishing them further if they cast spells while under its effect. The ability synergizes well with Silencer's other skills, as the silence can prolong the curse’s duration.

Last Word is now a passive ability that slows and damages enemies within 1200 range of Silencer for each silence they have on them. This ability passively punishes enemies for being silenced, making Silencer a natural counter to heroes reliant on casting spells during fights.

Glaives of Wisdom deals magical damage based on Silencer’s Intelligence. This ability is key to Silencer's damage output, especially as a core. Every point of permanently stolen Intelligence increases the damage of Glaives of Wisdom, making Silencer scale effectively into the late game.

Global Silence is Silencer’s ultimate and one of the most impactful abilities in Dota 2. It silences all enemy heroes for a duration, disrupting their ability to cast spells and often turning the tide of team fights. Use Global Silence strategically to prevent enemies from countering your team’s initiation or to secure kills during critical moments.

Best Dota 2 Silencer builds

Silencer core and support builds (Image via Valve)

Core Silencer build:

Starting Items: Wraith Band, Tango, Faerie Fire, Iron Branches.

Wraith Band, Tango, Faerie Fire, Iron Branches. Early Game: Power Treads, Magic Wand, Null Talisman.

Power Treads, Magic Wand, Null Talisman. Core Items: Witch Blade, Black King Bar, Hurricane Pike, Aghanim's Shard.

Witch Blade, Black King Bar, Hurricane Pike, Aghanim's Shard. Late Game: Parasma, Scythe of Vyse, Bloodthorn, Shiva’s Guard.

As a core, Silencer focuses on building items that enhance his damage output and survivability. Witch Blade synergizes with Silencer's high Intelligence and attack speed, providing a potent slow and additional damage.

Black King Bar (BKB) is essential for staying alive in fights, allowing you to continue attacking and casting without being interrupted.

Hurricane Pike adds mobility and range, making it easier to position yourself safely while dealing damage. Aghanim's Shard gives your Glaives a buff and steal three Intelligence instead of one.

In the late game, Upgrade your Witch Blade to Parasma for added passive bonus. Scythe of Vyse provides additional crowd control, Bloodthorn increases your burst potential, and Shiva’s Guard adds durability and an aura that slows enemies, reducing their magic resistence.

Support Silencer build:

Starting Items: Tango, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Iron Branches.

Tango, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Iron Branches. Early Game: Arcane Boots, Magic Wand, Wind Lace.

Arcane Boots, Magic Wand, Wind Lace. Core Items: Force Staff, Glimmer Cape, Aether Lens.

Force Staff, Glimmer Cape, Aether Lens. Late Game: Guardian Greaves, Lotus Orb, Refresher Orb.

As a support, Silencer’s role is to provide utility and control in team fights. Arcane Boots help manage your mana pool, allowing you to cast your abilities more frequently. Force Staff adds mobility, enabling you to save allies or reposition in fights.

Glimmer Cape offers invisibility and magic resistance, useful for escaping danger or saving teammates. Aether Lens increases your cast range, making it easier to apply Arcane Curse and Global Silence from a safe distance.

In the late game, Guardian Greaves boosts your team's sustain, Lotus Orb reflects spells and removes debuffs, and Refresher Orb allows for a double Global Silence, potentially winning crucial team fights.

Tips & tactics for Silencer in Dota 2

Silencer's Tools of the Final Utterance set (Image via Valve)

Timing Global Silence: Use Global Silence to counter enemy initiations or to ensure your team can follow up on a successful initiation. Timing is crucial - casting it too early or too late can waste its potential.

Use Global Silence to counter enemy initiations or to ensure your team can follow up on a successful initiation. Timing is crucial - casting it too early or too late can waste its potential. Stacking Intelligence: Focus on participating in kills to steal Intelligence with your Brain Drain innate ability. This will enhance your damage output and weaken enemy spellcasters over time.

Focus on participating in kills to steal Intelligence with your Brain Drain innate ability. This will enhance your damage output and weaken enemy spellcasters over time. Positioning: Stay at the edge of fights, using your range and positioning to avoid being caught out while still contributing with your abilities. Silencer is vulnerable to burst damage, so keeping a safe distance is key.

Stay at the edge of fights, using your range and positioning to avoid being caught out while still contributing with your abilities. Silencer is vulnerable to burst damage, so keeping a safe distance is key. Disrupt spellcasting: Use Arcane Curse and Global Silence to disrupt key enemy heroes, especially those reliant on casting spells to be effective. This is particularly important against heroes like Storm Spirit, Tinker, or Enigma.

Pros and cons of Silencer in Dota 2

Pros:

Excellent at disrupting enemy spellcasters with multiple silence abilities.

Scales well into the late game, especially as a core.

High burst damage with Glaives of Wisdom and stolen Intelligence.

Global Silence can turn the tide of team fights.

Cons:

Vulnerable to physical damage and lacks natural escape mechanisms.

Dependent on positioning to be effective in fights.

Relies on snowballing through Intelligence steals to remain relevant in the late game.

Needs good timing and coordination to maximize the impact of Global Silence.

Which Silencer Talents to pick in Dota 2

Silencer's Hazhadal Magebreaker set (Image via Valve)

Level 10: +20 Attack Speed (core) or +8% +15 Arcane Curse Damage (support)

+20 Attack Speed (core) or +8% +15 Arcane Curse Damage (support) Level 15: -20s Global Silence Cooldown

-20s Global Silence Cooldown Level 20: +35/5% Last Word Damage/Slow (support) or 1 Glaives of Wisdom Bounce (core)

+35/5% Last Word Damage/Slow (support) or 1 Glaives of Wisdom Bounce (core) Level 25: 2 Arcane Curse charges (support) or +25% Glaives of Wisdom Damage (core)

These Talents enhance Silencer’s ability to control fights and deal damage. The Level 20 and 25 options are particularly impactful, depending on what role you play.

Best Silencer Items in Dota 2

Parasma: Provides slow, armor, attack speed and additional damage that synergizing with Silencer’s Intelligence.

Provides slow, armor, attack speed and additional damage that synergizing with Silencer’s Intelligence. Black King Bar: Grants spell immunity, allowing you to stay in fights longer.

Grants spell immunity, allowing you to stay in fights longer. Hurricane Pike: Adds mobility and range, making it easier to position and attack safely.

Adds mobility and range, making it easier to position and attack safely. Scythe of Vyse: Adds a reliable disable, making it easier to lock down key targets.

Adds a reliable disable, making it easier to lock down key targets. Bloodthorn: Increases burst potential with critical hits and silence.

Increases burst potential with critical hits and silence. Shiva’s Guard: Provides durability, an aura to slow enemies, and a powerful active ability to initiate fights.

FAQs about Silencer in Dota 2

Silencer's Whisper of the Tribunal set (Image via Valve)

1) How to play Silencer effectively

Focus on silencing key enemy heroes and stacking Intelligence through kills. Position yourself carefully in fights to avoid being caught out, and use Global Silence strategically to control the battlefield.

2) What is Silencer’s role in Dota 2?

Silencer can be played as both a core and a support. As a core, he focuses on dealing damage and scaling into the late game. As a support, he provides utility and control in team fights through his silences and slows.

3) Who can counter Silencer?

Heroes with strong physical damage or abilities that do not rely on casting, such as Juggernaut or PA, can counter Silencer. Additionally, heroes with BKB or abilities that remove silences, like Lifestealer and Abaddon, can mitigate his effectiveness.

