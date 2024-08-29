Dota 2: How to play Witch Doctor and best build

Witch Doctor is a versatile support hero in Dota 2, known for his potent crowd control, healing capabilities, and devastating ultimate. As of Patch 7.34, Witch Doctor remains a valuable asset in team compositions, excelling in both lane control and team fight scenarios.

This guide explains how to play Witch Doctor effectively, including his best builds, positioning, talents, and item choices, along with strategies to maximize his impact throughout the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Understanding Witch Doctor's role in Dota 2

Witch Doctor as seen in the game (Image via Valve)

In Dota 2, Witch Doctor is primarily played as a Position 4 or 5 support, where his role is to provide crowd control with his stuns, sustain allies with healing, and deal significant damage with his ultimate, Death Ward.

How to effectively play Witch Doctor in Dota 2

Witch Doctor's The Shambling Trickster set (Image via Valve)

Playing Witch Doctor effectively revolves around leveraging his crowd-control and healing abilities while positioning yourself safely in fights.

During the laning phase, focus on using Paralyzing Cask to disrupt enemy positioning and secure kills. Its bouncing stun is excellent for crowd control, allowing your lane partner to capitalize on the disruption.

Voodoo Restoration is Witch Doctor’s healing ability, crucial for sustaining your team during engagements and in the laning phase. Use it to heal your allies and yourself, especially in prolonged clashes or when pushing objectives. Manage your mana carefully to ensure you can maintain healing throughout the fight.

Maledict applies a powerful damage-over-time effect to enemies, dealing increasing damage based on their lost health. It synergizes well with other forms of damage, such as those from your allies or your own Death Ward. Use Maledict to amplify damage during ganks and team fights, especially when combined with your other abilities.

Death Ward is Witch Doctor’s ultimate ability and a potent source of damage. It’s a channeled ability that deals significant damage to enemies within its range. Position yourself carefully to ensure you are not interrupted while channeling Death Ward. Use it during team fights to turn the tide in your favor, particularly when you have a clear line of sight and your team can protect you.

Best Dota 2 Witch Doctor builds

Witch Doctor's position 4 and 5 builds (Image via Valve)

Position 4 Soft Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Iron Branches.

Tango, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward, Iron Branches. Early Game: Arcane Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace.

Arcane Boots, Magic Stick, Wind Lace. Core Items: Glimmer Cape, Force Staff, Aether Lens.

Glimmer Cape, Force Staff, Aether Lens. Late Game: Aghanim’s Scepter, Guardian Greaves, Black King Bar.

As a Position 4 support, Witch Doctor focuses on providing utility and crowd control. Arcane Boots ensure you have the mana needed to cast your abilities frequently. Glimmer Cape offers invisibility and magic resistance, allowing you to save yourself or teammates from danger.

Force Staff provides additional mobility, enabling you to reposition or escape dangerous situations. Aether Lens increases your cast range, making it easier to use your abilities from a safer distance.

In the late game, Aghanim’s Scepter enhances Death Ward’s damage, Guardian Greaves boosts your team’s sustain, and Black King Bar ensures you can channel Death Ward without being interrupted.

Position 5 Hard Support build:

Starting Items: Tango, Healing Salve, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward.

Tango, Healing Salve, Clarity, Observer Ward, Sentry Ward. Early Game: Arcane Boots, Magic Wand, Glimmer Cape.

Arcane Boots, Magic Wand, Glimmer Cape. Core Items: Aether Lens, Force Staff, Lotus Orb.

Aether Lens, Force Staff, Lotus Orb. Late Game: Guardian Greaves, Aghanim’s Shard, Black King Bar.

As a Position 5 support, Witch Doctor’s role is to maximize your support utility and keeping your team alive. Arcane Boots let's keep you mana ready to use your spells.

Glimmer Cape provides a defensive option to save yourself or your allies. Aether Lens allows for increased range on your abilities. Force Staff offers mobility for positioning and escape. Lotus Orb provides a way to reflect spells and remove debuffs.

In the late game, Guardian Greaves increases your team's survivability, and Aghanim’s Shard makes sure you escape sticky situations. Black King Bar ensures you remain uninterrupted during crucial fights and while channeling Death Ward.

Tips & tactics for Witch Doctor in Dota 2

Witch Doctor's Arkturan Talon set (Image via Valve)

Positioning for Death Ward: Ensure you are in a safe spot to channel Death Ward uninterrupted. Use terrain to your advantage and position yourself where your team can protect you.

Ensure you are in a safe spot to channel Death Ward uninterrupted. Use terrain to your advantage and position yourself where your team can protect you. Effective Maledict usage: Combine Maledict with other sources of damage to maximize its effectiveness. It’s especially powerful during coordinated team fights where multiple damage sources are present.

Combine Maledict with other sources of damage to maximize its effectiveness. It’s especially powerful during coordinated team fights where multiple damage sources are present. Mana management: Witch Doctor’s abilities are mana-intensive. Ensure you have items like Arcane Boots or Clarity to manage your mana and sustain your ability usage.

Witch Doctor’s abilities are mana-intensive. Ensure you have items like Arcane Boots or Clarity to manage your mana and sustain your ability usage. Harass and zone: Use Paralyzing Cask to harass enemies and control the lane. It’s effective at zoning out enemies and setting up kills for your lane partner.

Pros and cons of Witch Doctor in Dota 2

Pros:

Strong crowd control with Paralyzing Cask.

Effective healing through Voodoo Restoration.

High damage output with Death Ward.

Versatile support with utility items.

Cons:

Vulnerable while channeling Death Ward, requiring careful positioning.

Mana-intensive, necessitating good mana management.

Limited mobility, making positioning crucial.

Can be easily interrupted by enemies with silences or stuns.

Which Witch Doctor Talents to pick in Dota 2

Witch Doctor's Foreteller's Oath set (Image via Valve)

Level 10: -25% Voodoo Restoration Mana Per Second

-25% Voodoo Restoration Mana Per Second Level 15: +125 Maledict AoE (Position 4) or +2 Cask Bounces (Position 5)

+125 Maledict AoE (Position 4) or +2 Cask Bounces (Position 5) Level 20: +75 Death Ward Attack Range

+75 Death Ward Attack Range Level 25: +45 Death Ward Damage (Position 4) or +2% Target Max Health Voodoo Restoration Heal (Position 5)

These Talents enhance Witch Doctor’s ability to control fights and deal damage. The Level 15 and 25 choices are particularly impactful, allowing you to enhance the position you play.

Best Witch Doctor Items in Dota 2

Arcane Boots: Provides necessary mana for frequent ability usage.

Provides necessary mana for frequent ability usage. Glimmer Cape: Offers invisibility and magic resistance, helping in both offensive and defensive situations.

Offers invisibility and magic resistance, helping in both offensive and defensive situations. Aether Lens: Increases cast range for safer and more effective ability usage.

Increases cast range for safer and more effective ability usage. Force Staff: Adds mobility for repositioning and escaping.

Adds mobility for repositioning and escaping. Guardian Greaves: Enhances team survivability and provides a strong healing aura.

Enhances team survivability and provides a strong healing aura. Aghanim’s Scepter: Boosts Death Ward’s overall damage output, making it more effective in team fights.

FAQs about Witch Doctor in Dota 2

Witch Doctor's Garments of the Devilish Conjurer set (Image via Valve)

1) How to play Witch Doctor effectively

Leverage Witch Doctor’s crowd-control and healing abilities to sustain your team and control fights. Position yourself carefully during fights to ensure your Death Ward is effective and uninterrupted.

2) What is Witch Doctor’s role in the game?

Witch Doctor is typically played as a Position 4 or 5 support, focusing on providing crowd control, healing, and significant damage with his ultimate.

3) Who can counter Witch Doctor?

Heroes with high burst damage or disables, such as Lina or Silencer, can interrupt Witch Doctor’s Death Ward or limit his effectiveness in fights. Additionally, heroes with mobility or magic resistance can reduce the impact of his abilities.

