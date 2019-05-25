Dota 2 Update: Patch 7.22 First Impressions

Anuj Gupta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Stats 148 // 25 May 2019, 17:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image courtesy: Dota 2 website

Valve had recently released its Battle Pass for The International of 2019 which will be the ninth iteration of the tournament. Shortly after the Battle Pass release, Valve also launched a new Arcana for hero Earthshaker which is exclusive to Battle Pass owners having level 365 and above. The 7.21 patch of Dota was there for a few months with its occasional small balancing changes, but nothing major to be concerned about. The company however, released a new dota update for patch v7.22 on 24 May, 2019 which includes many major and game changing things.

Also read: Dota 2 Update - 7.22 Patch Notes are out

The Dota 2 update for patch v7.22 is extremely important as it has paved the way to how the game will be played in the biggest tournament of Dota. Obviously, after a new major patch comes out there will be unbalanced heroes, items or hero talents, there can also be in-game bugs which will be fixed later by smaller balancing and bug fixing updates by Valve.

Here we will discuss what the new patch brings to the table and its biggest initial impacts on the game.

Also read: Dota 2 Battle Pass - 5 tips to level up your battle pass fast

#3. Aghanim’s Scepter Upgrades

Image courtesy: Artstation website

The main objective of the patch seemed to be adding Scepter upgrades to the 24 remaining heroes who did not have any Scepter bonuses. However, Valve did not end its quest to popularize Aghs there. The impact of adding so many Aghanim’s Scepter to different heroes will be huge and in addition players will now have the option to have Scepter’s ability like a buff for a 2000 gold recipe, exactly like Moon Shard.

Here the players will lack the stats that the Scepter provides but some heroes have really good Scepter ability and to have that just as a buff will free an item slot for the player which will open up tons of possibilities. Valve also added a consumable Scepter buff item which is dropped by Roshan making the beast an even more important objective on the map.

1 / 3 NEXT