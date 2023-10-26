Dplus KIA vs GAM Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The seventh day of League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage is set to kick off and will feature an elimination best-of-three series as well as an advancement matchup to determine candidates for the playoffs bracket. Four teams have already bit the dust, and one more will be set to follow. Coming in with a 2-2 record, Dplus KIA and GAM Esports will clash to solidify their stay in the tournament.

Ahead of this David vs Goliath matchup at League of Legends Worlds 2023, let us look at some of the important statistics and players to watch out for.

Dplus KIA vs GAM Esports League of Legends Worlds 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Dplus KIA had a slow start to their League of Legends Worlds 2023 campaign. The LCK's 4th seed suffered a demoralizing loss against G2 Esports and were swiftly swept aside by KT Rolster to drop 0-2 at the event. With their backs against the wall, the team managed to bounce back extremely well against Team BDS to eliminate the EMEA 4th seed and preserve their tournament hopes. The dynamic duo of Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu and Heo "ShowMaker" Su came alive in the elimination series to steer the roster to victory.

Dplus KIA now find themselves in a relatively easy matchup against GAM Esports. While the Vietnamese champions have shown admirable prowess so far, they have failed to take many games off LCK and LPL teams, apart from a few exceptions.

GAM Esports have endured a rollercoaster ride at League of Legends Worlds 2023 so far. After an early defeat in the play-in stages against LOUD, the VCS' first seed had a resurgence as they proceeded to defeat Rainbow7 before sending LOUD packing home in a rematch to reach the qualification series. In this bout, they were able to eliminate Team Whales in a VCS 2023 Summer Split finals and advance to the Swiss stage.

GAM did not have the best start, as they were handily defeated by Gen.G and Fnatic. However, they scored a huge upset against LCS' third seed, Team Liquid, with players such as top laner Trần "Kiaya" Duy Sang and Nguyễn "Palette" Hải Trung being notable standouts.

With all caveats considered, Dplus KIA are the heavy favorites to win against GAM Esports in a clean 2-0. The former has exponential amounts of firepower and talent to overlook. In light of that, GAM Esports have an opportunity to truly shock the world by pulling off incredibly innovative and unorthodox plays.

Head-to-head

Dplus KIA and GAM Esports will play against each other for the first time at a League of Legends tournament.

Previous results

Dplus KIA were able to win their latest game in a dominant 2-0 scoreline against Team BDS. Similarly, GAM Esports emerged victorious in their most recent matchup against Team Liquid with a 2-1 scoreline.

Worlds 2023 rosters

Dplus KIA

Top - Kim "Canna" Chang-dong

Chang-dong Jungle - Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu

Geon-bu Mid - Heo "ShowMaker" Su

Su ADC - Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu

Hyuk-kyu Support - Kim "Kellin" Hyeong-gyu

Hyeong-gyu Head Coach - Choi "Acorn" Cheon-ju

GAM Esports

Top - Trần "Kiaya" Duy Sang

Duy Sang Jungle - Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh

Duy Khánh Mid - Đặng "Kati" Thanh Phê

Thanh Phê ADC - Nguyễn "Slayder" Linh Vương

Linh Vương Support - Nguyễn "Palette" Hải Trung

Hải Trung Head Coach - Huỳnh "Hankay" Tấn Đạt

Livestream details

Listed below are the dates and times for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Swiss stage matchup between Dplus KIA and GAM Esports:

PDT: 27 October, 12 am

CEST: 27 October, 9 am

IST: 27 October, 12:30 pm

KST: 27 October, 4 pm

Fans can tune into the following Riot Games broadcasts listed below:

Popular co-streams of this game will also be available for viewing. Notable people that offer such broadcasts include Caedrel, IWDominate, and Sneaky.

