Dplus KIA vs. SANDBOX Gaming League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split is on the horizon, and Dplus KIA vs. SANDBOX Gaming is the second fixture in the Group Stage. The star-studded Dplus KIA are aiming to lift the title, while SANDBOX Gaming are eager to showcase their true potential. A total of 10 South Korean teams will compete in the group stage, but only the top six will proceed to the next stage.

LCK @LCK

Check the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 LCK Summer Split here!



Which matchup are you looking forward to watching in Week 1? The #LCK is ready to heat up summer starting tomorrow!Check the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 LCK Summer Split here!Which matchup are you looking forward to watching in Week 1? The #LCK is ready to heat up summer starting tomorrow!Check the schedule for Week 1 of the 2023 LCK Summer Split here! 🔥💬 Which matchup are you looking forward to watching in Week 1? https://t.co/XeiyqaRlHP

Let's take a closer look at the head-to-head results and more stats ahead of the Dplus KIA vs. SANDBOX Gaming matchup.

Preview of Dplus KIA vs. SANDBOX Gaming at League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage

Prediction

Fans are immensely excited for the Dplus KIA vs. SANDBOX Gaming fixture, as the skill levels of both teams are astronomical. In the group stage, each team will play 18 best-of-three series in a round-robin format. The stakes are pretty high.

Dplus KIA (DK) built a super team in November 2022 by adding Kim "Canna" Chang-dong and Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu to their roster. They are one of the strongest contenders in the region and previously won the LCK trophy in 2021.

However, the Spring Split was quite rough for them, as they faced an early exit in the playoffs after losing to Hanwha Life Esports. While they didn't get much time to practice together after the roster change last time out, they should be entering the Summer Split with better preparation and greater confidence.

Subsequently, SANDBOX Gaming had an underwhelming Spring Split. While they had a good start, they lost momentum as the regular season progressed.

The team barely qualified for the playoffs after winning against DRX. They were disqualified soon after the playoffs started after losing 1-3 to KT Rolster.

Liiv SANDBOX @LiivSANDBOX



Cool Kids Never Panic



TOP : Burdol

JUG : Willer

MID : Clozer

BOT : Teddy

SUP : Kael



Head Coach : Ryu

Assistant Coach : Lyn, Seobi #LSB 2023 LCK Summer Split Roster ]Cool Kids Never PanicTOP : BurdolJUG : WillerMID : ClozerBOT : TeddySUP : KaelHead Coach : RyuAssistant Coach : Lyn, Seobi [ #LSB 2023 LCK Summer Split Roster ]Cool Kids Never Panic😎🔸TOP : Burdol🔸JUG : Willer🔸MID : Clozer🔸BOT : Teddy🔸SUP : Kael🔸Head Coach : Ryu🔸Assistant Coach : Lyn, Seobi https://t.co/DMEOYGpXUq

Importantly, SANDBOX Gaming replaced their AD carry Envyy with the 25-year-old Park "Teddy" Jin-seong. It will be interesting to see their approach to the meta in the Summer Split.

The prediction for the Dplus KIA vs. SANDBOX Gaming fixture is straightforward. Dplus KIA is expected to prevail and win the series 2-0.

Dplus KIA vs. SANDBOX Gaming: Head-to-head

Although DK was previously known as DAMWON Gaming, the current organization is new to League of Legends esports. They have only met SANDBOX Gaming twice, and each team won one game.

Previous results

Dplus KIA's last game was against Hanwha Life Esports in the playoffs of the Spring Split. They lost the series 1–3.

SANDBOX Gaming also lost their previous encounter against KT Rolster, 1-3, in the playoffs of the Spring Split.

LCK Summer Split rosters

Dplus KIA

Top - Canna

Jungle - Canyon

Mid - ShowMaker

Bottom - Deft

Support - Kellin

SANDBOX Gaming

Top - Burdol

Jungle - Willer

Mid - Clozer

Bottom - Teddy

Support - Kael

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage matchup between Dplus KIA and SANDBOX Gaming will be broadcast live on the LCK's official YouTube and Twitch channels on June 7, 2023, at 3:30 am PT/4 pm IST.

Poll : Who do you believe will win the battle? Dplus KIA SANDBOX Gaming 0 votes