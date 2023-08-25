Dplus vs. DRX League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The next fixture in the League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023 features Dplus vs. DRX. All eyes are on this anticipated match, as the victorious team will advance to the next round and engage in a battle against Hanwha Life Esports. Subsequently, the winner will clinch a spot in the Worlds 2023 tournament. On the other hand, the defeated side is left with no option but to bid adieu.

Despite winning last year's Worlds, DRX are currently experiencing a tight situation with only BeryL and Juhan performing on the roster. Last year's Worlds proved that anything can happen in League of Legends, with even the underdog coming out on top. However, it's still hard to deny that Dplus, with their legendary lineup, are clear favorites in the upcoming matchup.

Let's dive into some important stats and recent outcomes for Dplus and DRX in anticipation of their upcoming faceoff.

Dplus vs. DRX League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023 Preview

Prediction

At the start of the year, Dplus were viewed as one of the best rosters following the recruitment of renowned Korean ADC, Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu. Coupled with several Worlds conquerors, including Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu and Heo "ShowMaker" Su, they were deemed the forthcoming giants of esports in League of Legends.

After an unsuccessful League of Legends LCK 2023 Spring season, the team's performance took a sharp turn. Their inability to outperform other top sides in the league was apparent despite their impressive talent. The team's chemistry was lacking, ultimately precluding a consistent winning run.

During the 2023 Summer split of LCK, Dplus made it to the Playoffs. However, their success was short-lived, as they were quickly ousted by T1 in the opening round. The loss left them with only one opportunity to reach Worlds 2023 — defeat the less formidable DRX.

Surprising many, DRX booked their spot in the LCK 2023 Summer playoffs despite a lackluster Regular Season. Sadly, their Cinderella run fizzled out with a stinging 0-3 defeat at the hands of Hanwha Life Esports.

Against all odds, they secured a spot in the Regional Finals by racking up Championship Points from the Spring and Summer splits. The real test lies ahead as they face Dplus in a matchup that could very well shape their fate.

On paper, the outcome of this clash seems quite a foregone conclusion, with a projected 3-1 win for Dplus.

Head-to-head

Dplus and DRX clashed with each other a total of four times, with the former winning all four series.

Previous results

Dplus, in their previous match, lost 1-3 against T1 in Round 1 of the LCK 2023 Summer Split playoffs.

DRX, on the other hand, lost 0-3 against Hanwha Life Esports in the same stage.

LCK 2023 Regional Finals rosters

Dplus

Top: Canna

Jungle: Canyon

Mid: ShowMaker

Bottom: Deft

Support: Kellin

DRX

Top: Rascal

Jungle: Croco

Mid: FATE

Bottom: Paduck

Support: BeryL

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK Regional Finals matchup between Dplus and DRX will be broadcast live on August 25 at 1 am PT/ 1:30 pm IST on the official LCK Global's YouTube and Twitch channels.