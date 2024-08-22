Dplus vs FearX in League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs (August 23, 2024): Prediction, livestream details, and more

The first match of the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoff Stage is set to feature Dplus vs FearX. Notably, this series will be played in a best-of-five format and the loser will be eliminated. The victor, on the other hand, will proceed to the next round to face either GenG or Hanwha Life Esports. Dplus had the opportunity to choose between FearX and KT Rolster after finishing third place in the Regular Season and went for the former.

This piece highlights all the details about the upcoming Playoff Stage match in the LCK.

Dplus vs FearX in League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs (August 23, 2024): Who will be eliminated?

Dplus displayed an impressive LCK Summer 2024 Regular Season following several disappointing splits over the past few years. Central to the team's achievements have been the Jungler, Lucid, and the ADC, Aiming. The latter, in particular, has played a crucial role with champion selections like Ezreal, Kai'Sa, Miss Fortune, and others.

However, as the LCK playoffs will be played in League of Legends patch 14.16, we can expect some meta-shift in the professional scene and other champions to be prioritized more. With some mage buffs as well, we can expect Dplus' Midlaner, ShowMaker, to perform more prominently.

An intriguing matter is who will take on the role of Support for Aiming in Dplus' Botlane. Recently, Moham has stepped in for Kellin on the main roster and has performed admirably with champions like Leona, Rell, and Alistar.

FearX, on the other hand, shook the LCK scene with a brilliant comeback in the later stages of the split. Despite being on the brink of elimination because of Kwangdong Freec's position on the table, the team showed great resilience to qualify.

Additionally, Clozer, the Midlaner for FearX, excelled against elite competitors using popular meta choices like Yone, Corki, and others. Nonetheless, to stand a genuine chance in an elimination match against teams like Dplus, all five players must elevate their performance.

Prediction: Dplus is anticipated to win 3-1 against FearX.

Dplus vs FearX: Head-to-head

These two teams played four times against each other and Dplus won on all occasions.

Previous results

Dplus won its last match 2-0 against KT Rolster in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Regular Season.

On the other hand, FearX lost 0-2 against T1 on the same stage.

League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 rosters

Dplus

Top : Kingen

: Kingen Jungle : Lucid

: Lucid Mid : ShowMaker

: ShowMaker ADC : Aiming

: Aiming Support: Moham, Kellin

FearX

Top : Clear

: Clear Jungle : Raptor

: Raptor Mid : Clozer

: Clozer ADC : Hena

: Hena Support: Duro

Dplus vs FearX in LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs: Livestream details

The Dplus vs FearX series in the League of Legends LCK Summer 2024 Playoffs will start at the following times:

PT : August 23, 1 am

: August 23, 1 am CET : August 23, 10 am

: August 23, 10 am IST : August 23, 1:30 pm

: August 23, 1:30 pm Beijing CST : August 23, 4 pm

: August 23, 4 pm KST: August 23, 5 pm

If you want to watch the matchup live, its English broadcast will be telecast on the following sites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

