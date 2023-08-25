Dplus vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Last year's League of Legends Worlds winner, DRX's players Deft, Kingen, and Zeka are set to face off as Dplus and Hanwha Life Esports compete in the highly anticipated and crucial final match of the LCK Regional Finals in 2023. The stakes couldn't be higher, as the winner secures a spot at the Worlds in 2023 while the loser is eliminated. This showdown is sure to be a nail-biter for League of Legends fans.

Vital statistics and recent Dplus and Hanwha Life Esports results are worth exploring before their highly anticipated matchup.

Dplus vs. Hanwha Life Esports League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023 Preview

Expand Tweet

Prediction

Failures mounted for Dplus and their impressive roster during the year, hindering their success in competing at the top tier of LCK. Fortunately, an opportunity arose to finish the year on a high note: defeating Hanwha Life Esports in the ultimate clash of the LCK Regional Finals.

Amid Dplus's roster reside three World champions named Deft, ShowMaker, and Canyon. It would be a sorrowful occasion if fans were deprived of watching their distinct talents compete on the international stage.

However, a glimmer of positivity shone through as they showcased a formidable performance against DRX and handily crushed their opponents in a triumphant 3-0 victory.

Expand Tweet

Their recent individual performances have put Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) in favor against Dplus despite their rough season. HLE also boasts three Worlds winners, with Kingen, Zeka, and Viper to their names.

HLE's star jungler, Clid, stepping down due to online controversy made the League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Split quite unfortunate for them. Grizzly was brought in as his replacement, who joined from the academy team of HLE. While he showed potential, the team's overall chemistry and performances left much to be desired.

In the LCK, neither of the teams is in peak condition, placing them outside the top three. Despite this, the world of League of Legends remains as unpredictable as ever, meaning any outcome could be possible down the line.

Expand Tweet

Joining the Worlds 2023 Swiss Stage as the fourth and final seed from the LCK won't be a cakewalk for Dplus vs. Hanwha Life Esports. But, following a hard-fought battle, Dplus is anticipated to clinch the series with a 3-2 scoreline.

Head-to-head

Dplus and Hanwha Life Esports played against each other five times. The former was on top three times, while the latter prevailed twice.

Previous results

Dplus, in their previous series, won 3-0 against DRX in the Lower Bracket Semifinal of the League of Legends LCK Regional Finals 2023.

On the other hand, Hanwha Life Esports suffered a 1-3 defeat against KT Rolster in the Upper Bracket Final.

LCK 2023 Regional Finals rosters

Dplus

Top: Canna

Jungle: Canyon

Mid: ShowMaker

Bottom: Deft

Support: Kellin

Hanwha Life Esports

Top: Kingen

Jungle: Grizzly

Mid: Zeka

Bottom: Viper

Support: Life

Livestream details

The League of Legends LCK Regional Finals matchup between Dplus and Hanwha Life Esports will be broadcast live on August 25 at 11 pm PT/ August 26 at 11:30 am IST on the official LCK Global's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Poll : Who will manage to clinch the last Worlds 2023 spot? Dplus Hanwha Life Esports 0 votes