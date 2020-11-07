Shroud defends Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban, says platform has the right not to disclose the reason

In a recent stream, Shroud suggested that unlike what people have made out, there might be a good reason for Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban.

The Doc's suspension happened back in June 2020. In an official statement, the platform said the ban was due to a 'violation of its community guidelines and terms of service.' Dr Disrespect has to date claimed that the specific reasons were never revealed.

But Shroud says that might not be true. Various content creators and the mainstream internet have speculated on the reasons behind the move, as they are still not clear. Of course, while Dr Disrespect has since moved to YouTube with great success, there are still ways in which his career remains affected by the Twitch suspension.

Shroud suggests Dr Disrespect knows why he was banned

Since the Twitch suspension, the Doc has featured on multiple Twitch streamers' channels. Moreover, we saw the Rogue Company's Dr Disrespect-themed skin and map that Shroud had earlier suggested might also lead to action against streamers by Twitch.

Recently, as Shroud went about interacting with his viewers, a fan asked him about Dr Disrespect's ban and the extent to which his content can be featured on another streamer's channel. In response, the former CS: GO pro said that while he cannot play with or directly feature Dr Disrespect on his channel, watching one of his videos will not be deemed problematic by Twitch.

Hearing this, another viewer called the Doc's Twitch ban 'stupid,' something that Shroud disagreed with. According to him, there is absolutely no reason for the platform or Dr Disrespect to reveal the ban's reason. He noted that if the Amazon-owned company went about publicizing the reason behind the suspension, they would have to do the same for each streamer that they ban.

Moreover, Shroud thinks that people call the Doc's Twitch situation stupid simply because they do not have enough information, and this does not mean that the Doc also does not have any idea about the ban. The general public does not have a right or reason that warrants they be given information about this situation.

"You can't think of the situation as stupid if you don't have any information. That makes no sense at all, you know?"

This raised another question, which another fan ended up asking. He wanted to know how exactly Twitch could fire an employee without giving a reason.

"I mean, I am sure he got a reason. We didn't get a reason. You don't really need to inform everybody; why? So you know it is between two people. The employer and the employees (although) we are not really employees. We are contractors, but you know what I mean."

As seen above, Shroud genuinely believes that Twitch gave out the exact reason why the Doc was banned, despite what he has claimed for months.

Dr Disrespect also recently went on a rather emotional rant about his ban and still seems somewhat confused about the situation. However, Shroud has said that he is sure the Doc got a reason, but the general public and other content creators on the platform did not.